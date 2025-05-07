From 11 to 17 May 2025, TANGI: Ruang Baur Street Art Bali returns for its third edition, this time taking over the streets of Gianyar. Organised by the Kolaborasi Dunia Tangi Foundation -founded by artists Dwymabim, Zolalongor, Aldy Putra, and Yessiow- TANGI Street Art Festival continues its mission to reclaim public space through community-driven creativity.

Following its impactful debut in 2023 and expanded run in 2024, TANGI has grown into a key platform for street artists across Indonesia and beyond. The Balinese word tangi, meaning “to wake up,” is the core message of this event series. Artists respond to themes of visibility, resilience, and coexistence, using urban surfaces as both canvas and conversation. Whether emerging from Denpasar alleyways or drawn from across the archipelago, each piece contributed to a growing, decentralised narrative of what it means to belong, resist, and create.

TANGI 2025 will feature a range of highlight programmes, including live painting at Tegal Temu Space Batubulan, a kids’ programme, mural tours, graffiti jamming, an art market, music, performances, documentary screenings, art talks, and a group exhibition at Kulidan Kitchen & Space in Guwang, Bali. Full details are available via the official TANGI Street Art Festival website.

2025 Theme: Tri Hita Karana

This year, the festival explores the Balinese philosophy of Tri Hita Karana, which highlights three vital harmonies: with the divine (Parahyangan), with fellow humans (Pawongan), and with nature (Palemahan). These principles will shape not just the artworks themselves, but the way they interact with the spaces and people around them.

Yessiow Ijal Mariachi Alfan MTV Swoofone Street Art Murals from previous Tangi Festival in Bali (artists captioned)

Artist and Co-Founder, Yessiow, added that this year’s theme will be interpreted by a lineup of street artists—local, national, and international—across the walls of Guwang Village from 11 to 17 May. The artists, invited directly by the TANGI team, include Slinat, Awshit, Ayu Muniarti, Stereoflow, Sicovecas, Joren Joshua, Baki Baki, Luogo Comune, and Joan Aguiló.

More than a week-long art event, murals, installations, and participatory works will emerge across Gianyar, transforming everyday public surfaces into reflective, often provocative visual conversations. The 2025 edition encourages artists to examine themes of coexistence, environmental respect, and shared identity, while rooting their responses in local context.

TANGI 2025 Program Highlights

11 May 2025 Opening Night Tangi SAF 2025

at Tegal Temu Space, 5pm

Live painting by Ethos, Evekoss, & Dobby, Music by Zolalongor

Tangi Mural Map 2025 Release, Art & Chill Night.

12 May 2025 | Eco Printing Art Therapy for Kids

at Kulidan Kitchen & Space, 4pm

Lead by Artist Novi Sumariani: Leaf and flower prints on fabric while exploring self-expression and connecting with nature through art.

13 May 2025 | Mural Modular for Kids

at Kulidan Kitchen & Space, 3.30pm

Lead by Artist Indrok: This workshop is held in collaboration with the Seeds for a Child program by Blue Karma Children’s Foundation, which uses art as a tool to break limiting beliefs and help children reimagine what’s possible beyond the challenges of their daily lives.

14 May 2025 | Adult Mural Tour

Starting point is at Kulidan Kitchen & Space, Starts at 3.30pm

Lead by curator Savitri Sastrawan.

17 May 2025 | Groove & Graffiti (Tangi SAF 2025 Closing Night)

at Kulidan Kitchen & Space, 4pm onwards

As always, TANGI is about more than static visuals. Artists will create on-site, allowing the public to witness the process—turning creation into conversation. It is this openness, rooted in both place and people, that makes TANGI stand apart. In a time when public space is often controlled or commercialised, TANGI offers a reminder: the streets are still ours to share, shape, and stir.

For the full programme and more information:

@tangistreetartfest | tangistreetartfest.com