Road to Give Bali 2022 Event

Before we welcome the forthcoming festive season of giving, how about participating in a fun event in the spirit of giving back to the community? Mark your calendars for Saturday, 21 October 2023, as Marriott International in Bali proudly welcomes the return of its yearly “Road to Give” charity run.

Organised by the Marriot Business Council Bali, this much-anticipated fundraising event is set to take place at Peninsula ITDC, Nusa Dua, participants will join a 5km run that starts at 6am, plus additional activities surrounding the main event. Registration is priced at IDR 150.000 net per person (open until 5 October 2023).

The event extends a warm invitation to all associates, guests, local residents, visitors, and members of running communities to come together and engage in this initiative as an effort to help those in need.

26 Marriott Bonvoy’s Portfolio of Hotels and Resorts in Bali will work together in this year’s “Road to Give” to raise funds for Scholars of Sustenance (S.O.S.) to support their approach to food waste distribution, tackling food scarcity issues, and provide nutritious food to the impoverished. Moreover, this fundraising event will also support Marriott International associates who were affected by the devastating fires in Maui, Hawaii.

“We are thrilled to hold this yearly event by encouraging our associates and the public to carry out several movements in different ways to support local organizations in our community following one of the company’s core values, which is ‘Serve Our World’,” said Kemaryani Anom, Director of Human Resources of Courtyard by Marriott Bali Seminyak Resort and Chairman of Road to Give Bali 2023’.

“Scholars of Sustenance is serving three things; the land, the people, and the spirit. We are not only helping people but also helping the communities while being environmentally conscious in our works, all can only be realized with strong global partnerships and cooperation,” said Bo Holmgreen – CEO and Founder of Scholars of Sustenance.

“The partnership with Road To Give 2023 will elevate our commitment to reducing food waste and promoting food equity, fostering a sense of ownership and empowerment among residents to address food waste and equity issues locally for contributing to global efforts to achieve Sustainable Development Goals, such as Zero Hunger, Sustainable and Cities Communities, Responsible Consumption and Production, Climate Action, and Partnership for The Goals.”

As a significant initiative within the framework of Marriott International’s ‘TakeCare‘ movement, this charity event is designed to inspire Marriott International associates to engage in various activities that contribute to supporting local charitable organisations and fellow associates facing challenges. The “Road to Give” event is closely linked to the introduction of the company’s new “Be” People Brand and its associated pillars, which are aimed at empowering associates to strive to be the best version of themselves.’

Road to Give Bali 2023′ anticipates the participation of over 4,000 individuals, including Marriott International employees, partners, and athletes from Bali.

If you’d like to join this annual community event, registration is priced at IDR 150,000 nett per person. Registration will close on Thursday 5 October 2023. Inclusions with the registration package include a ‘Road to Give 2023’ jersey, access to a Zumba session, a Fun 5K Run, Donations, Door Prizes, and Medals (for the first 100 finishers). To register, contact +62 811 3974 817 or CLICK HERE !

For more information, visit Marriott Business Council Indonesia’s official Instagram account at @marriottindonesia.bc .