Graze your way through a lavish spread of handcrafted delicacies during the slow and languorous afternoon hours, simultaneously taking in the stunning vista of the vast Indian Ocean. This is how to best describe the casually luxurious Afternoon Tea experience at Alila Villas Uluwatu, whose clifftop locale makes for the perfect perch upon which to enjoy the afterglow of the day.

The simple pleasure of sipping on a cosy cup of tea, or perhaps that perfectly roasted coffee, is brought to new levels of enjoyment at this Uluwatu property, as the resort invites you to take a seat at either The Warung or their iconically picturesque Sunset Cabana, jutting out over the dramatic cliffside. The Afternoon Tea menu caters to guests’ palates, serving up exquisite creations of both sweet and savoury fare.

It would be criminal to have an afternoon tea without classic scones, a tradition that this dining experience pays full respects to by presenting two bespoke flavours made in-house: Coconut Scones and Cumin & Gouda Cheese Scones. These are served alongside homemade strawberry jam, mascarpone & vanilla, and lemon curd.

That is only the beginning, as up next are four bite-sized delicacies from the Savoury selection: Charcoal Pumpkin Tart with aged parmesan & truffle cream, Lobster Savoury Éclair with avocado crème & Marie-Rose dressing, Pulled Chicken Satay Brioche Roll with chunky peanut dip & pickled vegetables, and Curried Crab Salad Sando with compressed watermelon & Alila Garden chilli mayonnaise.

Then it’s onto the sweet treats, can delight in the Sweets served, including Newton’s Apple with Granny Smith apple core, fresh dill, Balinese vanilla & cacao butter, Pineapple & Old Brown Rum with torched Italian merengue & Salted Crumble, Mango Lassie with mango & yoghurt clementine compote & almond sable, and Chocolate Macaron with salted caramel & praline ganache.

Experience your lavish Afternoon Tea at Alila Villas Uluwatu, available daily from 2pm to 5pm, prepared for two people, priced at IDR 850,000++.

Alila Villas Uluwatu

Jl. Belimbing Sari Tambiyak, Pecatu

+62 811 385 5729 | avucomhost@alilahotels.com

alilahotels.com/uluwatu