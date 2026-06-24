Sari Kitchen & Community presents a Canggu dining experience centred on connection. Combining familiar comfort food with fresh local ingredients and creative culinary twists, it has established itself as a spot for good cuisine, cool conversations, and a chill vibe to linger in for a little longer.

Combining spacious open-air mezzanine areas with a breezy air-conditioned lounge, Sari offers guests the flexibility to tailor the setting to their mood. Whether they’re stopping by for a casual meal, catching up with friends, or settling in for a longer gathering, the space is designed to feel welcoming and unhurried.

Beyond daily dining, Sari has also become a popular event locale with a capacity of up to 100 guests, and one of the area’s largest parking facilities with no charge for cars and motorbikes. The venue accommodates a wide range of occasions, from corporate dinners and brand launches to milestone celebrations and intimate socials.

Moreover, Sari embraces a commitment to community through its Zero Hunger initiative for underprivileged Balinese families. It supports them by providing groceries and necessities, reflecting a philosophy that hospitality should extend beyond the dining table.

Sari Kitchen & Community has evolved into a gathering place where food, socialising and community naturally come together. Guests are invited to experience connection, comfort, and genuine belonging for a quick bite, a special celebration or a neighbourhood-wide event.

Sari Kitchen & Community is open daily from 7 AM to 10 PM.

For more information or reservations, please contact +62 821 4582 2655 or follow @saricanggu for updates.

Sari Kitchen & Community

Jl. Pantai Batu Bolong No.2A, Canggu

saricanggu.com

@saricanggu