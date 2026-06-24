SOLU offers a dining concept designed to move in tune with the day’s rhythm and Seminyak’s easygoing lifestyle. From morning coffees and leisurely breakfasts to rooftop sunsets, sociable dinners and late-night bites, the venue embraces a fluid approach to dining.

Positioned as a bistro, rooftop, and midnight destination in one, SOLU is built around the idea that great hospitality should adapt to the moment. The menu centres on elevated comfort food – bringing familiar favourites to the table with playful twists and creative sips – encouraging guests to linger, connect, and enjoy the day at their own pace.

The atmosphere in SOLU shifts naturally from sunrise to midnight. Mornings are bright and relaxed, welcoming guests looking to start their day. As the afternoon unfolds, the venue transitions into a vibrant rooftop setting for sunset conversations and evening gatherings. Under frangipani trees and open skies, the rooftop becomes a social space for good food, cocktails, and company.

Beyond its menus, SOLU also places a big emphasis on local communities. Through its Zero Hunger initiative, the venue supports underprivileged Balinese families by providing groceries and essential supplies. The programme reflects a broader commitment to responsible hospitality that values culture and environmental awareness.

In a neighbourhood where dining experiences often extend beyond the plate, SOLU presents itself as more than just another restaurant. It is a place designed for every part of the day, where breakfasts become brunches, dinners stretch into late-night conversations, and visitors are invited to slow down, sip and savour the moment together.

SOLU is open daily from 7 AM to 2 AM.

For more information or reservations, please contact +62 817 996 0888 or follow @solubistro for updates.

SOLU – by Ekosistem

Jl. Petitenget, Kerobokan Kelod

+62 817 996 0888

solubistro.com

@solubistro

