Located within ARTOTEL Sanur Bali, Lidah Lokal Sanur has become a familiar dining destination for both hotel guests and local diners seeking dishes that celebrate Indonesia’s rich flavours with an artful lens. Now, it expands the horizons of its menu while staying true to its roots, embracing the new tagline, ‘Contemporary Asian Dining with Indonesian Soul’.

Among the new additions are Goreng Be Yuyu, fried crab paired with sweet-and-sour sauce and fresh vegetables, and Gurita Base Genep, slow-cooked octopus infused with Balinese spice blend and served alongside traditional urab. Local flavours continue to shine in signature dishes such as Nasi Goreng Udang Suna Cekuh, fried rice elevated with shrimp, Balinese spices, egg, and sambal embe.

Elsewhere, international influences appear in offerings like Rustic Herb Roast Chicken and Peri Peri Chicken Fire Curry Noodles. For dessert, Bubuh Manisan Lokal offers a new interpretation of traditional Indonesian sweets.

Open daily from 7 AM to 11 PM, the restaurant caters to a wide variety of culinary occasions, from breakfast buffets to à la carte lunches and dinners, showcasing the kitchen’s diverse creativity. With prices ranging from IDR 40,000 to IDR 165,000, the new offerings are now available as of this June.

Agus Ade Surya Wirawan, General Manager of ARTOTEL Sanur – Bali, stated, “With the addition of Asian dishes and a refresh of existing menu items, we hope to provide a more memorable dining experience for both in-house guests and visitors from outside the hotel.” In an evolving dining scene, Lidah Lokal Sanur demonstrates how restaurants can honour their roots while embracing new influences.

Lidah Lokal Sanur

ARTOTEL Sanur Bali

Jl. Kusuma Sari No.1, Sanur, Denpasar

+62895700536600 (WA)

@lidahlokalsanur