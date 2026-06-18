Doremi Preschool and Santosa Intercultural School have dedicated themselves to providing quality education in Indonesia from the earliest years through to the secondary level. Offering internationally recognised programmes, they believe that young learners thrive when their academic, social, emotional, physical, and personal development are given equal attention.

Founded in 2000, Doremi Preschool was established with a clear vision: to contribute to the advancement of quality education in Indonesia through a nurturing and student-centred approach to learning. Building on this foundation, the institution expanded its educational offering with the establishment of Santosa Intercultural School, providing a seamless pathway from Primary through to Secondary education. The school delivers internationally recognised Cambridge programmes within a holistic learning environment that emphasises both academic achievement and personal growth.

For children aged 18 months to 6 years, Doremi Preschool provides a safe and engaging environment based on the International Early Years Curriculum (IEYC). Through thematic learning and play-based experiences, children are encouraged to nurture their curiosity and creativity while developing communication, social, and motor skills. Supporting this are student-friendly facilities, including modern classrooms, playgrounds, a swimming pool, and an on-site clinic.

Upon progressing to Santosa Intercultural School, students continue their learning journey through the certified Cambridge International Education framework. Guided by experienced educators, the curriculum is designed to challenge students academically across a diverse range of subjects while helping them discover their individual talents and passions. Leadership opportunities, personal growth initiatives, hands-on activities, and education excursions across Indonesia further instil confidence, independence, and global-minded values.

By combining strong academic programmes with a focus on character development and real-world experiences, Doremi Preschool and Santosa Intercultural School maintain a holistic approach to education, nurturing students to become lifelong learners and responsible global citizens.

For further information, contact +62 812 3807 4498, visit doremischools.sch.id , or follow @doremi_foundation .

Doremi Preschool

Jl. Tukad Yeh Aya no. 114, Renon, Denpasar

+ 62 361 244779 Santosa Intercultural School

Jl. Tukad Badung No. 88, Renon, Denpasar

+62 361 8956 141