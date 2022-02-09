With Valentine’s Day is right around the corner, the iconic Le Méridien Bali Jimbaran welcomes love-struck couples to a starry night filled with affection as they’ve put together romantic dining experiences to celebrate the day of love and Savour Avec Amour.

The Edge

Treat your loved ones to a night to remember this Valentine’s Day, whether you’re looking to celebrate the years of love shared, toast to forever with your better half or if you’re waiting for the perfect moment to pop the question, Le Méridien Bali Jimbaran will be the perfect place as they invite you to savour with love, or as the French would say, Savour Avec Amour.

The resort has curated romantic Rooftop Ocean View Dining packages that you can experience at two different locations, depending on your preference. If you’re a sucker for panoramic ocean views, then the elevated The Edge venue is the ideal choice for you, where you can feast your eyes upon the stunning views of Jimbaran Bay as the picturesque golden sunset disappears beyond the horizon. Alternatively, for couples who prefer a more enchanting setup, then the Secret Garden venue is the perfect place to enjoy the evening.

Secret Garden

Indulge in an exquisite set menu (food only), priced at IDR 500,000 nett or elevate your celebration of love with the set menu that comes with a bottle of sparkling wine, priced at IDR 1,000,000 nett. This of course comes with a Valentine-themed table décor and flowers bouquet to amp up the romantic ambience. Both packages are exclusive for one couple.

For more information, please call +62 361 8466 888, WhatsApp at +62 853 3933 5252 or email reservations.balijimbaran@lemeridien.com

Le Méridien Bali Jimbaran

Jl. Bukit Permai, Jimbaran

+62 361 8466 888 | +62 853 3933 5252 (WA)

lemeridienjimbaran.com