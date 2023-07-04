One way to experience the exclusive Bulgari Resort Bali is to book a table at Il Ristorante – Luca Fantin and immerse oneself in a decadent dining experience up on the cliffs of Uluwatu.

Under the guidance of Luca Fantin, Resident Chef Alessandro Mazalli presents a new menu at Il Ristorante, one that reflects the colours and taste of changing seasons. His Spring Menu introduced unconventional flavours, including that of a Persian Black Lemon called loomi, used in a delicate, cold spaghetti, served with zucchini flower and sweet pink prawn.

Another was tobacco, candied and used as a garnish on a rich chocolate and coffee-whisky ice cream. Freshness is key at Il Ristorante, as seen in the dishes that blend Japanese and Italian influence, such as the ‘Scallop Carpaccio’ served with caviar; and the ‘Amberjack Crudo’ served with a gentle, clarified tomato water. The menu is set to evolve slightly this July, with the inclusion of a Black truffle menu for a limited period, available thanks to the Australian winter. Look out for the new menu, new flavours and new experiences at this stunning clifftop locale.

Il Ristorante – Luca Fantin is open for dinner only and presents a degustation menu for guests to experience. A smart casual dress code is applied and bookings are essential.

Bulgari Resort Bali

Jl. Goa Lempeh, Uluwatu

+62 815 5800 1969 (WA)

bulgarihotels.com/bali