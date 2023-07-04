The Samsara Collection is excited to announce the addition of Samsara Samudra, a 42-metre, custom-built phinisi to its family. The luxury yacht offers bespoke experiences for up to 12 guests on a private charter basis.

Best known for the luxury villa resort, Samsara Ubud, the hospitality company expands their portfolio of experiences with the launching of Samsara Samudra. Samudra, the Indonesian word for ocean, is an invitation to set sail across the exotic waters of the Indonesian archipelago.

The yacht features three decks, open-plan living spaces, and six elegant suites, including a master suite with a large bathtub and private balcony. Samsara Samudra features all the luxuries you would expect from a boutique hotel, including a high-tech audio system, a well-stocked bar, a spa room, and ample space for unwinding and admiring the breathtaking scenery of Indonesia’s remote islands. The dining areas – both inside and outside – are designed to provide guests with the ultimate Samsara culinary experience at their leisure.

Samsara Samudra will cruise through Indonesia’s most enviable destinations, including the renowned Komodo National Park, the Spice Islands and of course the diving haven of Raja Ampat. Dine on gourmet cuisine, indulge in relaxing spa treatments, enjoy movies under the stars, go diving or snorkeling, paddle boarding and many other activities while cruising.

samsarasamudra.com | @samsarasamudra

NOW Bali Editorial Team

NOW Bali Editorial Team

This article has been written or uploaded by NOW! Bali's in-house editorial team.

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER

SUBSCRIBE
Online Edition

RELATED ARTICLES

Bali Life Foundation: Giving Hope, Purpose and Dignity

Burning-Beach-Festival-2022-5

Burning Beach Festival: The Debut of an Epic House and Techno Festival in Bali

The Healing Village Spa

The Healing Village Spa: The Portal to Your Wellness Journey

Karma Reef Gili Meno Lombok

A Rebuilt Karma Reef Gili Meno Announces Opening After Lombok Earthquake

Rediscovering Wildlife at Bali Safari and Marine Park