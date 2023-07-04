The Samsara Collection is excited to announce the addition of Samsara Samudra, a 42-metre, custom-built phinisi to its family. The luxury yacht offers bespoke experiences for up to 12 guests on a private charter basis.

Best known for the luxury villa resort, Samsara Ubud, the hospitality company expands their portfolio of experiences with the launching of Samsara Samudra. Samudra, the Indonesian word for ocean, is an invitation to set sail across the exotic waters of the Indonesian archipelago.

The yacht features three decks, open-plan living spaces, and six elegant suites, including a master suite with a large bathtub and private balcony. Samsara Samudra features all the luxuries you would expect from a boutique hotel, including a high-tech audio system, a well-stocked bar, a spa room, and ample space for unwinding and admiring the breathtaking scenery of Indonesia’s remote islands. The dining areas – both inside and outside – are designed to provide guests with the ultimate Samsara culinary experience at their leisure.

Samsara Samudra will cruise through Indonesia’s most enviable destinations, including the renowned Komodo National Park, the Spice Islands and of course the diving haven of Raja Ampat. Dine on gourmet cuisine, indulge in relaxing spa treatments, enjoy movies under the stars, go diving or snorkeling, paddle boarding and many other activities while cruising.

samsarasamudra.com | @samsarasamudra