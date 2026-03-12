High above Berawa Beach, Secana Rooftop commands one of the widest dining views on Bali’s south coast. From the vantage point of this rooftop restaurant, bar and pool club, the time of day can completely shift the viewing experience for guests.

For early risers, turn inland over breakfast and scenes of Mount Agung and Mount Batur peek in the distance. From midday, attention shifts towards the Indian Ocean, where the southwest coastline opens up against the horizon, stretching from Seseh to Uluwatu. As evening enters, the sunset atmosphere takes over the skies.

A glass-bottom pool, cabanas and open terrace seating set the scene during the day, with a few temptations keeping daytime guests lingering into the evening, like the 2-for-1 cocktails 4pm to 7pm. Sundowners transition seamlessly into dinnertime, where Secana’s Mediterranean-leaning menu delivers a sophisticated dining experience.

Mediterranean mezzes and sharing plates are always a great way to start a meal, like the The Antipasti Platter with parma ham, chorizo and bresaola, to brie, olives and cured zucchini; or the Cheese Board featuring four distinct cheeses to savour.

Then there’s the Seafood Platter, with fresh oysters, calamari, prawns and tuna poké. As for mains, the Pan Roast Plaice, 300g Wagyu Fillet and rich Mushroom Risotto are highlights. But classic comforts feature too, with a premium take on pasta and pizza offerings available, from their Lamb Ragout Penne to Smoked Salmon Pizza.

Located atop Secana Beachtown, a lifestyle resort with distinct contemporary design just steps from Berawa Beach, Secana Rooftop delivers all-day dining framed by one of Bali’s most complete horizons.

@secana.rooftop

secanabeachtown.com/secana-rooftop