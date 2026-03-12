Secana Rooftop Bali Canggu 1

High above Berawa Beach, Secana Rooftop commands one of the widest dining views on Bali’s south coast. From the vantage point of this rooftop restaurant, bar and pool club, the time of day can completely shift the viewing experience for guests. 

For early risers, turn inland over breakfast and scenes of Mount Agung and Mount Batur peek in the distance. From midday, attention shifts towards the Indian Ocean, where the southwest coastline opens up against the horizon, stretching from Seseh to Uluwatu. As evening enters, the sunset atmosphere takes over the skies.

A glass-bottom pool, cabanas and open terrace seating set the scene during the day, with a few temptations keeping daytime guests lingering into the evening, like the 2-for-1 cocktails 4pm to 7pm. Sundowners transition seamlessly into dinnertime, where Secana’s Mediterranean-leaning menu delivers a sophisticated dining experience.

Secana Rooftop Bali Canggu 1
Secana Rooftop Bali Canggu 1

Mediterranean mezzes and sharing plates are always a great way to start a meal, like the The Antipasti Platter with parma ham, chorizo and bresaola, to brie, olives and cured zucchini; or the Cheese Board featuring four distinct cheeses to savour.

Then there’s the Seafood Platter, with fresh oysters, calamari, prawns and tuna poké. As for mains, the Pan Roast Plaice, 300g Wagyu Fillet and rich Mushroom Risotto are highlights. But classic comforts feature too, with a premium take on pasta and pizza offerings available, from their Lamb Ragout Penne to Smoked Salmon Pizza.

Located atop Secana Beachtown, a lifestyle resort with distinct contemporary design just steps from Berawa Beach, Secana Rooftop delivers all-day dining framed by one of Bali’s most complete horizons.

@secana.rooftop
secanabeachtown.com/secana-rooftop

NOW Bali Editorial Team

NOW Bali Editorial Team

This article has been written or uploaded by NOW! Bali's in-house editorial team.

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER

SUBSCRIBE
Online Edition

OFFERS

Nyepi-in-Bali-2022-Hyatt-Regency-Bali

Best Nyepi Packages 2026: Hotel Staycations & Deals (All Areas of Bali)

Tui Blue Berawa 4

TUI BLUE Berawa Introduces Exclusive Stay Packages and Benefits

Valentines Day Mason Chocolates Bali 11

A Smooth and Silky Valentine’s Treat Lovingly Crafted in Bali

Learn to Sleep Well at Gdas Bali

Learn the Secret to Good Sleep: A Special Retreat at GDAS Bali Health & Wellness Resort

Entree Carrade

CIRE Hosts Exclusive Dining Series with Michelin-Starred Chef Stéphane Carrade