Jeevawasa Group, the hospitality group behind properties such as Adiwana Hotels & Resorts and Inara Hotels & Resorts, is proud to announce the opening of Inara Alas Harum, an enchanting boutique resort tucked amidst the quaint and serene village of Bresela.

Located just a short drive north of the bustling Ubud centre, Inara Alas Harum welcomes globetrotters to tuck into the spellbinding accommodation, set amidst the lush landscapes of Payangan. Surrounded by palms and paddy fields, the boutique resort’s natural surroundings have created a serene and peaceful escape.

The first phase will showcase 16 meticulously designed suites, available in three categories: Inara Suite, Pool Suite, and Duplex Pool Suite, each with King-sized beds and a maximum occupancy of 2 adults and 1 child.

The 43 sqm Inara Suite has been designed to present guests with comfort and relaxation, with a verdant garden and rice paddy views. The 72 sqm Pool Suite provides an idyllic tropical retreat with a stunning view of the rice fields, this villa is the perfect choice for romantic getaways and relaxing getaways. The 110 sqm Duplex Pool Suite is a spacious haven to bask in the comfort and calmness of the resort.

Each accommodation is equipped with world-class amenities including air-conditioning, coffee and tea-making facilities, laundry service, safety deposit box, free Wi-Fi, cable TV, IDD telephone, slippers and kimonos, hairy dryer, and turndown service.

At the resort, guests can take advantage of the facilities, services and experiences. From refreshing morning countryside walks and scenic cycling adventures around the area, to picnics in nature and cooking classes using local ingredients, the resort invites guests to immerse themselves in nature through tailored experiences.

For leisurely days, bask in the inviting poolside or rejuvenate in the waters of the infinity pool. Guests in need of a day of pampering can visit Tejas Spa, where the excellent therapists will rejuvenate you with the available treatments. When it comes to dining, Paoman Restaurant boasts an ample 165 sqm venue that can accommodate up to 40 guests, offering picturesque views of the lush fields. Derived from the Balinese word ‘paum’, meaning “meeting” or “gathering”, the restaurant is designed to exude a feeling of warmth and elegance, while the culinary offerings have been carefully curated by the talented chefs using only the finest ingredients to present an array of delectable dishes.

To celebrate the opening of the resort, Inara Alas Harum is offering an exclusive promotion. Starting from IDR 999,000 nett per room per night, guests can enjoy various benefits during the stay including all-day breakfast, afternoon tea, a stocked mini-bar, and a one-time complimentary laundry service.

For those looking for an extended retreat, guests booking a minimum of three nights will be entitled to a complimentary one-way airport transfer, while guests booking five nights or more can enjoy a complimentary upgrade to the Pool Suite.

This opening promotion is valid until October 2023 and can be booked exclusively through their website or email at resv.alasharum@inarahotels.com

Inara Alas Harum

Jl. Raya Bresela, Taro, Kec. Payangan

+62 813 3851 4067

inarahotels.com/alas-harum-resort-bali/