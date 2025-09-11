Seven Clean Seas, an Ocean Impact Organisation founded in Singapore, has officially expanded its operations to Bali, one of the world’s most evident frontlines in the fight against plastic waste pollution.

Seven Clean Seas (SCS) began as a grassroots movement in 2018, before being officially established in 2019 in Singapore. With a steadfast commitment to tackling the ocean plastic pollution crisis through innovative, sustainably-financed solutions, the Ocean Impact Organisation is on a mission to become the world’s largest preventer of ocean plastic pollution. The organisation works to remove plastic waste from the environment, while simultaneously generating social benefits by providing fair and direct employment in seriously polluted coastal communities.

Their latest expansion to Bali aims to tackle the island’s urgent plastic waste challenges. As Indonesia generates an estimated 6.8 million tonnes of plastic waste every year, 4.8 million tonnes of it are mismanaged, and most of it, unfortunately, ends up in rivers and coastal waters. While Bali is globally celebrated for its pristine beaches, rich culture, and thriving tourism, it often finds itself at the core of international criticism when waves of plastic wash ashore, especially during the rainy season. Not only does this dire issue threaten marine ecosystems, but it also undermines the island’s economy and global reputation.

“Bali is more than a holiday destination. It’s a stark reminder of the urgency of the plastic crisis. What happens here is seen by the world, and that visibility makes Bali a powerful place to prove that real, scalable solutions exist,” said Tom Peacock-Nazil, Founder and CEO of Seven Clean Seas.

Expanding on Established Success

With an established reputation for delivering impactful projects across Southeast Asia, SCS made its first expansion to Indonesia, launching in Bintan in 2020 and expanding to Batam in 2022. Since then, the organisation has successfully removed more than 5.5 million kilograms of plastic waste from the marine environment.

Equally significant, SCS provides secure, fairly paid jobs in an industry that has long relied on informal labour. Nearly 19,000 people have benefited from its programmes to date, through direct employment, educational initiatives, and health support. In addition to Indonesia, SCS expanded to Bangkok in 2024, where it is tackling plastic leakage from Thailand’s most polluting waterway.

A New Chapter in Bali

The new project in Bali is powered by OTTER (Offshore & Tidal Trash Extraction Rig), a specialised nearshore cleanup vessel. Design to intercept plastic waste before it scatters further offshore, OTTER operates daily along the Serangan-Benoa corridor on the island’s southern coast.

Tanjung Benoa was selected as the focal point because it combines high exposure with high impact. Its coastline is among Bali’s most heavily used, while the area is also located at a point of convergence where rivers and drainage systems carry waste from inland sources into the sea. Importantly, its proximity to the TPS3R (Tempat Pengolahan Sampah with Reduce, Reuse, and Recycle principles) facility in Desa Adat Tanjung Benoa provides the logistical backbone for processing collected material. At TPS3R, waste is sorted, with recyclables such as PET bottles and HDPE containers channelled into Bali’s circular economy network. Non-recyclables are directed into structured recovery loops, minimising landfill use and aligning with Indonesia’s national waste strategy.

Cooperation with local stakeholders and government agencies, including KSOP and the Related Development Authority, further strengthens the project. These alliances ensure the initiative integrates into Bali’s wider waste management systems, forming a foundation for long-term effectiveness.

Developing Education and Empowering the Community

Beyond the clean-ups, SCS will also take charge of youth workshops to build environmental awareness and nurture long-term behaviour changes within the community. SCS has also welcomed its first operational partner in Bali: Yayasan Sahabat Multi Bintang, the foundation arm of Bir Bintang. Their support emphasises the important role of private sector collaboration in sustaining these kinds of projects, complementing community engagement and government alignment with resources and continuity.

Bringing the World to Attention

SCS sees Bali not only as a national intervention but as a global symbol. The island’s international visibility amplifies both the urgency of the plastic crisis and the importance of solutions that create environmental and social impact through systemic waste management.

“By bringing OTTER to Bali, we are not just cleaning the coastline. We are showing what can be achieved when you combine technology, community, and international collaboration,” Peacock-Nazil added.

For more information, please visit sevencleanseas.com