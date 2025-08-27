Located in the heart of Seminyak, popular Japanese teppanyaki restaurant, Shichirin Seminyak, introduces its latest lunch indulgence with the Taste of Japan Set. Celebrated for its seamless blend of modern elegance with authentic Japanese traditions, the restaurant’s newest offering invites guests to indulge in the authentically balanced flavours that define true Japanese gastronomy.

Carefully curated to bring together the essence of Japanese dining in one harmoniously balanced package, the Taste of Japan Set is crafted for an authentically Japanese taste. The package allows guests to choose their main teppanyaki dish from boneless chicken leg, salmon, pork collar, or premium New Zealand rib eye – each prepared with precision on the teppan grill.

The set is served alongside fragrant egg fried rice, a side of mixed caramelised mushrooms and broccoli, and Shichirin’s signature trio of sauces. Completing the set is a warm, comforting bowl of miso soup and a refreshing, palate-cleansing mango crème brûlée for dessert.

Available daily exclusively for dine-in during lunch hours (12 PM to 3 PM), the Taste of Japan Set promises to deliver more than just a meal, but a curated dining experience.

For more information or reservations, please contact +62 812 3733 9353 or follow @shichirinbali



Shichirin Seminyak

Jl. Dewi Saraswati No.88 A, Seminyak

+62 812 3733 9353

@shichirinbali

thewonderspace.com/shichirinseminyak