Shichirin Seminyak - Taste of Japan Set

Located in the heart of Seminyak, popular Japanese teppanyaki restaurant, Shichirin Seminyak, introduces its latest lunch indulgence with the Taste of Japan Set. Celebrated for its seamless blend of modern elegance with authentic Japanese traditions, the restaurant’s newest offering invites guests to indulge in the authentically balanced flavours that define true Japanese gastronomy.

Carefully curated to bring together the essence of Japanese dining in one harmoniously balanced package, the Taste of Japan Set is crafted for an authentically Japanese taste. The package allows guests to choose their main teppanyaki dish from boneless chicken leg, salmon, pork collar, or premium New Zealand rib eye – each prepared with precision on the teppan grill.

Shichirin Seminyak - Taste of Japan Set 1
Shichirin Seminyak - Taste of Japan Set 3
SS - TOP 4

The set is served alongside fragrant egg fried rice, a side of mixed caramelised mushrooms and broccoli, and Shichirin’s signature trio of sauces. Completing the set is a warm, comforting bowl of miso soup and a refreshing, palate-cleansing mango crème brûlée for dessert.

Available daily exclusively for dine-in during lunch hours (12 PM to 3 PM), the Taste of Japan Set promises to deliver more than just a meal, but a curated dining experience.

For more information or reservations, please contact +62 812 3733 9353 or follow @shichirinbali

Shichirin Seminyak
Jl. Dewi Saraswati No.88 A, Seminyak
+62 812 3733 9353
@shichirinbali
thewonderspace.com/shichirinseminyak

NOW Bali Editorial Team

NOW Bali Editorial Team

This article has been written or uploaded by NOW! Bali's in-house editorial team.

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER

SUBSCRIBE
Online Edition

OFFERS

Club & Suites Indulgence GHBALI - Aerial Shot with Peninsula View IV

Grand Hyatt Bali’s Club & Suites Indulgence Offer Promises Timeless Island Luxury

Bali Best Adventures 1

Discover East Bali: Amed Snorkelling Tour with Best Bali Adventures

Fairfield Savor & Stay 1

Embark on a Flavourful Getaway with Fairfield by Marriott Bali Legian’s Savor & Stay Offer

Jumeirah-Bali-Two-Bedroom-Ocean-Villa-Aerial-1

Coastal Elegance Redefined at Jumeirah Bali’s Oceanfront Hideaway

Overall area drone shot

SIKI MATSURI: SIKI Marks 1st Anniversary with a Month of Flavours, Culture, and Celebration