A brand new season unfolds at Bali Island School as they proudly bid farewell to their graduating class of 2025 with a 100% pass rate, and simultaneously welcome their new Head of School.

There is no time more exciting for a student than their high school graduation, a time for celebration for families and the school alike. This is certainly the case for the Bali Island School community who this July 2025 celebrated the impressive results of their International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme (IBDP) graduates.

As the most established IB World School in Bali, adopting a complete continuum of the IB curriculum from Primary to Diploma, the completion of this student journey is always a special moment at Bali Island School. The final two years of this journey, the Diploma Programme, are both challenging and rewarding, seeing students take on a variety of responsibilities, including community service, sports activities, personal projects and their academic pursuits.

The BIS graduating class of 2025 have shown their perseverance and done themselves and their school proud with results that outshine global results, with over 202,000 students taking part in the programme worldwide. Collectively the BIS graduates achieved a 100% pass rate, above the global pass rate of 85.85%; a class score average of 33.5 points, above the global average of 30.58 points; and one student achieving an outstanding 43 points (out of 45).

“The Class of 2025 has achieved fantastic IBDP results,” says Jennifer Jenson, BIS Diploma Programme Coordinator. “In addition, 27% of our students achieved the Bilingual Diploma, demonstrating a commitment to IB goals for multilingualism and global citizenship. We are proud of all our students for their accomplishments and are excited for them to confidently embark on their post-secondary plans with the solid foundation they have built at BIS.”

Starting his new position as Head of School, Richard Reilly shares: “I commend our students on their impressive International Baccalaureate Diploma results, reflecting the IB’s emphasis on academic rigour and holistic development. Beyond grades, we value the skills and attitudes – such as resilience and global-mindedness – that students cultivate through the PYP, MYP, and DP programmes, in line with the IB Learner Profile.” Reilly joins BIS with 20 years of experience in education. Before BIS, he was the Secondary Principal and later Head of School at the American School of Antananarivo, Madagascar, for eight years. He has also held leadership roles at the Hong Kong Academy as the High School Assistant Principal and IB Diploma Programme Coordinator. Richard has taught Science and Physics in Scotland and at the International School of Manila. He holds a BSc in Physics and Mathematics, a Postgraduate Certificate in Education from Strathclyde University, a Certificate of International Leadership from the Principals’ Training Centre, and an M.Ed in Leadership and Management from the Open University, UK. He is especially interested in student leadership, global issues, and service learning.

Before teaching, Reilly worked as an Analyst and Political Attaché for the British government. Richard Reilly and his wife, Angela, are excited to enjoy life in Bali, exploring nature, learning the culture, and leading Bali Island School to become the top choice for internationally minded families in Bali, Indonesia, and beyond.

The long-established international school has upheld an immaculate reputation over its 40 years, providing globally-recognised educational opportunities for Bali residents from their campus in Sanur. With 201 students from Pre-K to Year 12, BIS engages and empowers globally-minded, confident learners to reach their full potential.

