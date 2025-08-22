Renowned as one of the top and first IB Continuum schools in Bali, Bali Island School (BIS) offers a holistic International Baccalaureate (IB) Early Years education from Preschool to Grade 1. The Early Years education nurtures cognitive, physical, creative, and social growth through engaging activities, such as their recent Science Fair.

A great example of their innovative approach is their recent Early Years Science Fair, where their youngest scientists embarked on a hands-on adventure into the world of discovery. From crafting papier-mâché volcanoes to experimenting with clay hardening and polymorphs to observe the effects of temperature, the children delve into scientific concepts with enthusiasm. They whipped up oobleck to explore the non-Newtonian fluids, examined seashells to unearth nature’s patterns, and even crafted art inspired by their findings, combining creativity with inquiry.

Bali Island School’s Early Years Teachers emphasised that the Science Fair fosters not only cognitive skills but also language, social, and emotional development through exploration and idea-sharing. Furthermore, the science activities reveal the cross-disciplinary nature of Science and Art, encouraging children to ask questions and discover through inquiry.

Preschool Homeroom Teacher Ms. Siska said, “These activities weren’t just fun, they were carefully designed to promote inquiry-based learning, encouraging children to ask ‘why’ and ‘how’ while making meaningful connections to the world around them.”

Discover why Bali Island School is the top international IB school in Bali, which provides a well-rounded, holistic Early Years education.

For more information and inquiries, please contact +62 812 3669 8461 or visit baliinternationalschool.com



+62 812 3669 8461

@baliislandschool_

baliinternationalschool.com