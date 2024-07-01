Sofitel, one of the most luxurious brands of the renowned French multinational hospitality company, Accor, reached a momentous milestone as it celebrates its 60th anniversary. In honour of the luxury brand’s Diamond Jubilee, Sofitel Bali Nusa Dua Beach Resort held an intimate celebration on Wednesday, 26 June 2024, at the five-star resort’s stunning Jewel Box chapel.

The sophisticated evening commenced with cocktails and canapés at the Jewel Box’s beautiful outdoor garden area, where fifty distinguished guests were in attendance including the Regional Marketing Director Asia of Sofitel Legend, Diane-Lauré, as well as Sofitel staff, MGallery & Emblems, VIPs, sales and wedding vendors, and media.

The dazzling night was filled with French sophistication and a touch of diamond-inspired radiance, where the chapel’s sparkling interior provided the perfect setting fit for the occasion. Within the chapel, a dazzling display of Courbet jewellery adorned the pre-stage area, a testament to the two Maisons’ shared commitment to responsible luxury.

Showcasing diamond pave earrings, cord bracelets, a pendant necklace, and a ring, the collection beautifully encapsulates the shared values of these revered brands. Further extending the collaborative nature of the brand, crystallised delicate confections by Kohaku Bali added a dash of exquisite elegance to the pre-cocktail experience, which guests were also given to take home in the goodie bags.

Elevating the elegant ambience of the evening was an enthralling performance by renowned cellist and jazz singer, Eva Scolaro, who serenaded guests with her sultry voice throughout the night. The dinner featured a grand food parade, served by waitresses bejewelled with sparkling face paint that was led by entrance leaders outfitted with dazzling disco ball headpieces. The evening culminated with a ceremonial cutting of the 60th-anniversary cake, which was followed by exciting door prizes for guests.

