As we are nearing the end of Ramadan, those who observe the holy month are gearing up to welcome the highly-anticipated Eid-al Fitr holiday. To accommodate your victorious Eid al-Fitr celebrations, Sheraton Bali Kuta Resort has prepared sumptuous feasts along with an exclusive stay package to make your Eid holiday an unforgettable one.

Sheraton Bali Kuta Resort, has curated a series of Eid al-Fitr offers. Comfortably nestled along the golden sandy shore of Kuta, the posh beachfront resort boasts 203 luxe rooms and suites, exquisite dining venues, and fabulous facilities including Shine Spa, Sheraton Fitness and an outdoor infinity pool.

All-Time Favourite Eid Food Packages

It’s tradition for families to gather during Eid, greet each other with a ‘Blessed Eid’ and share a sumptuous feast. The resort’s culinary team has prepared a variety of staple Eid dishes in generous portions to feed the entire family.

There are three food packages guests can choose from: Spesial Idul Fitri Berkah Mubarak, which includes ketupat, ayam ingkung opor 800gr, lodeh nangka, telor cit, beef rendang, emping belinjo, sambal and kolak pisang, priced at IDR 335,000++; Idul Fitri, which includes lontong, gulai kambing 500gr, sate ayam, tahu tempe kare Jawa, pepes jamur, kerupuk, sambal and pudding sutra, priced at IDR 350,000++; and Bedug Ramadhan, which includes nasi uduk, gulai ikan 500gr, semur jengkol, semur daging, sate telur puyuh, kerupuk udang, sambal dan lepet, priced at IDR 370,000++.

These tantalising Eid food packages are available from 1 to 8 May 2022 for takeaway, delivery and dine in at The Lounge (open from 6pm – 9pm).

Eid Weekend Room Package

Take advantage of the Eid long weekend holiday for an indulgent staycation at this Kuta resort, where they are offering the enticing Bali Sunset Package. The special package allows guests to stay longer and enjoy exclusive benefits throughout their stay.

With rates starting from IDR 1,550,000++ per room per night, the Bali Sunset Escape package includes daily breakfast for two, complimentary welcome drink upon arrival, one-time complimentary sunset drinks for two at Sundowner Rooftop, one-time complimentary dinner for two, complimentary upgrade to the next room type (up to Ocean View Suite), complimentary in-room hygiene kit, complimentary Wi-Fi throughout the resort, complimentary resort activities to celebrate sunset, 15% off on F&B purchases and 20% off on Spa treatments.

The Bali Sunset Escape package is available for bookings with a minimum stay of three consecutive nights. For more information or reservations, please visit bit.ly/SheratonKutaBaliSunsetEscape or email Reservations.Balikuta@sheraton.com

Sheraton Bali Kuta Resort

Jl. Pantai Kuta, Kuta

+62 361 846 5555

marriott.com/DPSKS