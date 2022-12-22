Seminyak welcomes a stylish new dining venue with the opening of Mr Chambers, serving up modern Pan-Asian and Indian cuisine in the popular Petitenget area.

Born in Melbourne, Australia, as an exquisite wine and cocktail bar in the swanky South Yarra, Mr Chambers’ new outpost in Bali adds to the growing portfolio of the Daha hotel and hospitality group. The upscale flair of Mr Chamber’s finds itself in good company, easing into a street-front location neighbouring the area’s top resorts like W Bali – Seminyak and Desa Potato Head.

Mr Chambers’ signature navy blue colour scheme and evocative art pieces by local artists catch the eye, seen from the open bay windows that offer a peek into the restaurant from Jalan Petitenget. The classy colour scheme splashes the walls and furnishings, where plush sofas and seating are complemented by pearl-white marble tables, securing its sophisticated atmosphere.

The long marble is certainly a visual highlight, a gleaming feature that contrasts the rich blue of the interiors, inviting imbibers to take a seat and watch as the bartenders stir up a perfect cocktail. Outdoor seating is also available for those who prefer a drink or meal in the open air.

The menu is conceptualised by talented Balinese Head Chef Wayan Priana, best known for his long tenure as Head Chef at Sarong Restaurant. His experience and expertise at his previous post has made him a master of Asian flavours, which he harnesses for the extensive menu at Mr Chambers.

Diners can expect bold flavours, with the menu offering a range of Indian and Pan-Asian cuisine, with authentic recipes presented in a contemporary style. Indian dishes are prepared in the tandoor, cooking up specialties like Chicken Banjara, Tandoori King Prawns and Tandoor Aloo. However, Chef Wayan pays homage to the Melbourne menu, which serves an array of modern Asian tapas delights, serving dishes like Crispy Whole Fish, Stir-Fried Black Pepper Beef and more.

Of course, with its origins as a wine and cocktail bar, the drink offerings at Mr Chambers are superb. The cocktail menu is overseen by Restaurant Manager Made Sarbina, who cut his teeth working at notable venues across Bali over the last 15 years. Infusing extra life and excitement into the venue, Mr Chambers will have regular live music and DJ’s performing weekly.

Mr Chambers

Jl. Petitenget No.98, Seminyak

+6282147228734 (WA) | reservations@mrchambers.com.au

@mrchambers__