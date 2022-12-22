It’s no secret that our skin is one of the most important parts of our body. Throughout one’s lifetime, we’re bound to have our fair share of skin problems that we might come across and have to deal with. Whether it’s acne problems, hyperpigmentation or simply the effects of ageing. This is why one of the best ways to address your skin problems is to invest in good skin treatments.

To help you solve your skin concerns and problems, Lumina Aesthetics Clinics offers the 5 best skin treatments of all time at their one-stop aesthetics clinic establishment. Enjoy these treatments and get your skin looking refreshed and rejuvenated just in time for New Year’s.

Microdermabrasion

One of the most popular skin treatments is Microdermabrasion, a treatment that helps improve skin appearance. This treatment works by removing the top layer of dead skin cells, which can aid in reducing the appearance of fine lines, sunspots and uneven skin tones. It can also help to improve the overall texture of your skin. The Microdermabrasion treatment is safe for most people and requires very little downtime post-treatment.

Laser Therapy

Another treatment you can do to improve your skin is Laser Therapy, a treatment that utilizes focused light to improve skin appearance. It can be applied to treat various conditions such as wrinkles, scars and pigmentation problems. Laser therapy can be performed using an array of different devices, though each has its own set of advantages and disadvantages.

The most crucial factor when choosing a laser device is the wavelength of the light it emits, depending on what your area of concern is. Different wavelengths are better suited for different types of treatments, for example, shorter wavelengths are best for treating wrinkles, while longer wavelengths are suitable for treating pigmentation problems.

The Laser Therapy procedure is relatively simple and usually only takes a few minutes to complete. The skin may be slightly red and swollen post-treatment, however, it usually subsides within a few hours. This treatment generally has no side effects, although some may experience temporary discomfort during the procedure.

Dermal Fillers

Derma Fillers is a highly popular beauty treatment for those seeking to improve their skin appearance. It is often performed to help reduce the appearance of wrinkles and can also be used to add volume and fullness to the skin. Today, there are an array of different kinds of derma fillers available on the market, each encompassing its own unique benefits.

How does it work? Derma fillers are typically injected into the skin using a fine needle, in which the exact injection site and depth depend on the type of filler being used. The results of a derma filler treatment can vary, depending on the type of filler used and patients’ preferences and goals of getting the treatment. However, most people will see instant improvements in their appearance post-treatment. Different fillers will have results lasting up to 12 months or longer before any touch-ups may be required.

Botox

This next treatment is something that many people will be familiar with or definitely have heard of before: Botox. A popular skin treatment that is known to help reduce the appearance of wrinkles. The way Botox work is it temporarily paralyses the muscles in the face, which can help smooth out the skin. Botox is most commonly injected into the forehead, around the eyes and into the cheeks. Botox results can last for several months and many people find that getting Botox is a highly effective way to reduce the appearance of wrinkles.

Chemical Peels

Getting the chemical peel treatment is also one of the best ways to enhance skin appearance. Chemical peels can be used to treat different skin concerns such as acne, wrinkles, sun damage and uneven skin tones. The peel works by applying a chemical solution to the skin, which removes the outer layer of skin cells. This can help to improve the appearance of the skin by reducing wrinkles, evening out skin tone and improving acne. The treatment is typically done in a series of sessions and may start seeing some improvement after just one peel. To achieve the desired results, however, you’ll need to undergo multiple peels.

