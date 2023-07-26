Mamaka by Ovolo’s premier rooftop pool club, Kuta Social Club, reaches a new milestone as they celebrate their first anniversary. To commemorate the occasion, Kuta Social Club is pulling out all the stops as they present Summer Solstice Fest 2023, a three-day event full of festivities.

Taking place from 25 to 27 August 2023, Summer Solstice Fest 2023 promises an extravagant celebration full of luxury, glamour and sophistication perched high above the palms.

Kicking off Summer Solstice Fest 2023 on Friday (25 Aug) Kuta Social Club presents an intimate dinner experience, featuring a special menu made just for the occasion. This opening dinner invites guests to explore the flavours that have made this rooftop a dining destination.

Saturday (26 Aug) marks the highlight and climax of Summer Solstice, as Kuta Social Club lights up their dance floor with their epic headliner: Australian DJ-producer duo, Lachlan and Connor, famously known as Bonka. Leading up to their high-energy performance will be the rooftop’s own resident DJs and other special guests on stage.

Bonka has quickly become one of Australia’s most prominent acts in the electronic music scene. Their sets are known for their ingenious fusion of their own tracks and remixes of popular songs by artists such as The Chainsmokers, Timmy Trumper, Deorro, and more. Bonka achieved recognition locally and internationally with releases on renowned labels including Mixmash Records and Ministry of Sound with their tracks frequently reaching the top of the Beatport charts.

Bonka’s single “Focus” featuring Bianca reached #1 on the ARIA Club Chart and has enjoyed significant radio airplay in Australia. Bonka also hosts a monthly show aptly titled “Let’s Go Bonkas”, featuring their original music along with guest appearances from A-List DJs. Additionally, a line-up of top DJs will elevate the night including resident DJs, AZZAM, Bust-r, Fuel and Jesse Wilde.

Summer Solstice Fest 2023 will culminate with a grand finale on Sunday (27 Aug), with a Solstice Foam Party. The event will feature a fabulous fashion show by contemporary and eclectic fashion brand, Kamma Swim, which showcases a touch of Indonesian heritage in each piece made from sustainable swimwear fabric. The brand is built on sustainability, conserving Indonesia’s rich culture and highlighting local craftsmanship.

As the sun sets, a line-up of resident DJs, Stan, Goodgrip, Fuel and Bust-r will wrap up the exciting weekend with electrifying sets to end the festive celebration. Guests can expect ultimate indulgence over three days with exquisite food, top-tier entertainment, and good vibes.

