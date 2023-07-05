The summertime in Bali will get a lot hotter as the W Bali – Seminyak presents its highly-anticipated music-charged annual happening – Summer Soundwave!

Renowned for its electrifying annual summer music festivals, the five-star resort is ready to make waves again with its aptly named event, Summer Soundwave, set to be held on Saturday, 15 July 2023! Kicking off at 4pm, dress up in your most comfortable but fashionable party attire as they present two stages to keep you dancing from day to night with beats by international headliners and Bali’s prominent Hip-Hop DJs.

Headlining this beachfront music experience will be the famous Canadian DJ, A-Trak. Also founder of label Fools’ Gold Records, alongside Armand Van Helden, A-Trak has toured and collaborated with some of the world’s biggest musicians including Kanye West. Building up to this headline performance will be W Bali’s resident DJs, Damian Saint and Nanda, setting the magical mood as the sun dips on the horizon, before international artists, DJ Tara Brooks and DJ Didi Han hit the stage. Gracing the hip-hop stage will be a line-up of the island’s most talented DJs including Stan, Goodgrip, Jeremy Jay and B455.

Savour W Bali’s crowd-favourite libations and signature cocktails and whet your appetites with delectable bites at the array of food stations. There will be an interactive photo booth during the event where party-goers can immortalise the joyous moments.

Tickets are available online with VIP tables and room packages available.

Pre-sale: IDR 350,000

At the door: IDR 500,000

Online tickets: bali.com/product/ticket-w-summer-soundwave

Table reservations: woobarbali.com/restaurant

W Bali – Seminyak

Jl. Petitenget, Seminyak

+62 361 3000 106

bf.wbali@whotels.com

wbaliseminyak.com