For the second year running, Sundara Beach Club welcomes a touch of haute couture with an artful Dior pop-up store, café installation and a splash of Dior across the already stunning venue, as well as at Four Seasons Resort Bali at Jimbaran Bay.

This collaboration between the two revered brands returns due to popular demand, adding an additional two weeks and expanding in scale. From 15 July to 10 September, fashion-lovers and aesthetes can discover a curated selection of pieces from Maria Grazia Chiuri’s Dioriviera Summer Capsule Collection and a total immersion in iconic style against a backdrop of glittering sea views.

Guests are welcomed to Sundara through an incredible entrance installation crafted by the French design house to include life-sized sand sculpture animals. Using Sundara’s breezy interior as a canvas, Dior’s interior designer will customise the 1,300 square metre (approximately 14,000 square feet) beach club to an “escape and enchantment” homage to the Dior dream with original furniture, merchandising displays, fitting rooms and a café. Last year, Sundara took on a stunning blue Toile de Jouy design, with Dior giving its iconic fashion statements across the entire venue — this year a new colour palate will set the scene and give Sundara a totally new look and feel.

Honouring the beautiful oceanside location, natural materials are woven into every element of the pop-up store on Sundara’s mezzanine level, from sea grass carpets and rattan chairs and hanging lamps to soothing tones of beige, cream and wood. Echoing the beach below, sand walls are artfully contrasted with the Dior logo while animals and luxuriant foliage are sculpted entirely from sand.

Across the rest of the beach club and restaurant, each Instagrammable area is a feast for the eyes: the dusky pink Dior Toile de Jouy Sauvage pattern finds its way onto billowing mezzanine shades, day beds, cushions, umbrellas, the bar counter and even the DJ booth. The pièce de résistance? An underwater 57-metre-long (187 foot) artwork installation with the Dioriviera logo.

“We’re beyond proud to be the first Four Seasons globally to partner with Dioriviera,” comments Randy Shimabuku, General Manager of Four Seasons Resorts Bali. “It feels especially exciting in 2023 as we acknowledge the hard work and vision of our incredible Jimbaran Bay team. Four Seasons and Dior are naturally aligned partners with both brands committed to creating high-end, luxurious and memorable experiences and celebrating life’s beauty.”

A Wildly Beautiful Collection

All infused with Dior’s signature la dolce vita, the pieces in Dioriviera Summer Capsule Collection are imaginative takes on Dior classics. Dior’s timeless Toile de Jouy Sauvage motif is reinvented using a palette of soft shades, from creams and greys to light pinks and blues, and playful patterns of tigers, monkeys and reptiles. The pattern weaves its way onto skirts, dresses, shorts, scarves and swimsuits – perfect for chic Sundara afternoons – as well as Dior’s iconic bags, the Lady D-Lite and the Dior Book Tote; the Dior Silk Top; Dway mules; J’Adior pumps, and the lining of the Lady Dior Wicker.

Showcasing laidback Mediterranean elegance, breezy marinières and straw hats enhance the Dioriviera seasonal allure. Dior Maison’s summer essentials are an extension of the sun-kissed wardrobe, with a yoga mat, surfboard, parasol and beach games inviting blissfully stretched-out seaside days. Delicate decorative objects, tableware, placemats and embroidered cushions are a homage to the art of living well, while an exclusive Bali-inspired line is set to surprise and enchant in equal measure.

The DIOR café is the perfect opportunity to soak up the entire spectacular experience. A unique collaboration between Sundara Chef de Cuisine David Gavin and Executive Pastry Chef David Peduzzi, the inspired menu features French Mediterranean flavours and will be available throughout the entire beach club.

The Dior showcase at Sundara runs from 15 July to 10 September, from 10am to 8pm daily. The Dioriveiera pop-up store is open by appointment only for consultations with Dior stylists. Guests of Four Seasons Resorts Bali enjoy priority access to DIOR café.



sun darabali.com

For all enquiries related to DIOR café: +62 857 9265 0897 (WA)

For all enquiries related to Dioriviera pop-up store: +62 8111 9179068 (WA)