A new narrative unfolds at Tangi Restaurant at Gdas Bali Health and Wellness Resort , shaped by art, memory, and shared experience. Inviting reflection, Uparengga: Collective Memory, Living Values is a multi-disciplinary exhibition in collaboration with Wayan Hand Made that preserves and reawakens tradition in the modern day.

In Balinese philosophy, uparengga refers to ceremonial elements that bridge the everyday and spiritual. More than objects, they are vessels of meaning, carrying stories, prayers, and cultural memory through form and intention. At Tangi Restaurant, that inherited essence is reinterpreted and reimagined into new visual and experiential forms.

Guests are drawn into a subtle dialogue between the individual, collective, past and present, blending culinary expression with cultural awareness. In an intimate and immersive setting surrounded by nature, every element allows meaning to emerge through atmosphere and experience.

The exhibition brings together a Balinese artist collective, each offering its own connected perspective. Satya Bhuana (painter) captures the intricate beauty of ritual offerings on canvas, while Wayan Rajeg (sculptor) transforms intangible narratives into sculptural form. Gede Febrianta (visual artist) explores art as a space for devotion and interpretation, and Agus Purnam (puppeteer) animates shadow and light through wayang to reflect the cyclical nature of life and memory.

Unfolding throughout April, Uparengga extends beyond exhibition into experience. From its opening evening of art, tea, and dining on 3 April, to a guided painting workshop on 10 April, a culinary exploration on 24 April, and a closing gala on 29 April, each moment invites closer engagement with the themes of memory, balance, and connection.

At Tangi Restaurant, dining becomes part of a bigger cultural narrative. Through Uparengga, the space transforms into a sanctuary for heritage and awareness, where guests are invited to not only observe but also participate in a living expression of culture.

Tangi Restaurant

at Gdas Bali Health and Wellness Resort

Jl. Cempaka, Banjar Kumbuh, MAS

+62 361 908 3131

@tangirestaurant | @gdasbali

gdasbali.com