PT Pantja Artha Niaga (PAN) has officially introduced Teremana to the Indonesian market, bringing the globally celebrated ultra-premium tequila to local shelves and bars for the first time. Crafted in a small Mexican town and distributed worldwide by Mast-Jägermeister SE since 2020, Teremana has seen tremendous growth in recent years, with Mast-Jägermeister SE also joining as a shareholder in 2022.

Founded by Dwayne Johnson, Teremana was born from a collaboration with a family-owned distillery that built a dedicated home for the brand: Destilería Teremana de Agave. The tequila is made in small batches using traditional, hands-on methods, reflecting a deep respect for both craftsmanship and the land. Teremana champions sustainability by working closely with local communities and ensuring its production practices honour the environment from which its agave is sourced.

A Sustainable Island Launch at La Brisa

The brand makes its Indonesian debut at La Brisa Bali, one of the island’s most iconic eco-conscious venues – an ideal partner that echoes Teremana’s commitment to reducing environmental impact. The launch event was hosted by Gonçalo Faria, Teremana Vice President International, who shared insights into the brand’s story, heritage, and meticulous production journey.

This milestone also marked a continuation of the 14-year partnership between PT Pantja Artha Niaga and Mast-Jägermeister SE, now expanding into the brand’s story, heritage, and meticulous production journey. The collaboration marks an exciting new chapter for tequila in the Indonesian market.

“We are thrilled to welcome Teremana to Indonesia,” said Stanislav Ponomarev, Country Manager of Jägermeister & Teremana Indonesia. “Demand for tequila is growing rapidly here, and we’re proud to offer an ultra-premium spirit backed by genuine sustainability values. We believe Teremana will have an exciting future in this market.”

Randy Soerja Djanegara, Brand Manager at PT Pantja Artha Niaga, added: “This launch reflects the strong collaboration and shared vision between PAN and Mast-Jägermeister. Teremana embodies authenticity, community, and a commitment to protecting the earth. We’re excited to celebrate this moment.”

Giving Back: Partnership with Sungai Watch

As part of its mission to support environmental restoration, the brand also partnered with Sungai Watch for the launch event. Half of the sales generated on the launch day go toward the organisation’s river-cleaning initiatives across Bali and Java, helping prevent plastic waste from reaching the ocean.

True to its name – Teremana, meaning “spirit of the earth” – the brand continues to honour the land, the people behind its craft, and the communities it touches.

For more information, visit teremana.com