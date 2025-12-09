With one’s busy schedules and daily routines, it can be challenging to pause and be attuned with your inner self. For those seeking to immerse themselves in a transformative, holistic wellness experience, Apurva Spa at The Apurva Kempinski unveils Mauna – The Art of Silence, a life-changing journey of mindfulness and spiritual reconnection.

Drawing inspiration from Nyepi , Bali’s sacred Day of Silence, Mauna (Sanskrit for silence) presents a contemporary interpretation of a deeply respected tradition. As the entire island falls silent during Nyepi, it presents an opportunity for self-reflection and spiritual renewal. Mauna mirrors this concept by weaving in gentle breathing, guided meditation, and mindful movement to help participants attain clarity, emotional balance, and a deeper connection to their true selves.

Fundamental to this wellness journey are Four Core Pillars – Mindfulness, Exercise, Nourishment, and Sleep – each leading participants in the path towards balance and wholeness.

Mindfulness improves presence and inner listening through meditation, conscious breathing, and reflection. The programme encourages participants to turn their senses inward for a deeper self-reflection, become more fully present, and attuned to their inner voice. The programmes include The Art of Silence Meditation, Self-Love & Inner Sanctuary Mindfulness Meditation, Present Movement Awareness, Moving Meditation, and Mala-Making Workshop.

Exercise highlights movement with presence, reconnecting the body and mind through yoga, pilates, and grounding practices. Through this pillar, participants will learn to move for more than just physical well-being, but as a ritual of awareness, nurturing a deeper connection between body and mind. Carefully curated to restore balance, improve circulation, and foster a holistic sense of well-being that extends far beyond the studio, the programmes include Somatic Movement & Walking Meditation, Yoga Journeys, Pilates Practices, and Balinese Sacred Movement.

Dietary journeys celebrate nourishment as a mindful ritual, embracing the healing power of cuisine through conscious eating, herbal tonics, and plant-based traditions. The dietary programmes are carefully designed to support the body’s natural processes, nurturing long-term wellness and hormonal balance. This pillar’s programmes include Imperial Jamu & Tonics Workshop, Plant-Forward Wellness Brunch, The Psychology of Eating Workshop, and The Balinese Food Journey.

Sleep becomes an art of restoration, inviting deep rest through sound healing and carefully curated evening practices designed to renew balance and energy. This pillar emphasises the often-overlooked importance of quality sleep, introducing guests to programmes that provide a foundation for long-term behavioural change and empower them to achieve consistently restful sleep. The programmes include Sleep Optimisation Seminar, Sleep Meditation & Sound Healing Ritual, Restorative Spa Treatment, and Wellness Bed Rituals.

This new wellness programme further emphasises The Apurva Kempinski Bali’s commitment to showcasing Indonesia’s rich heritage, seamlessly combining authentic cultural practices with luxury hospitality. This experience personifies the resort’s vision of showcasing the essence of Bali’s sacred traditions with deep respect while aligning with Apurva Spa’s campaign to share the heritage on a global scale.

