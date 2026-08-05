The Café Lotus’ Authentic Dining in a Balinese Temple

What could be more special than dining with a view of a Balinese temple? The Cafe Lotus is one of Ubud’s long-standing institutions, first opening in 1983. For decades it has been a favourite venue for travellers exploring the heart of Bali’s cultural capital.

The historic restaurant sits inside the outer compound of Pura Taman Kemuda Saraswati, otherwise known as the Ubud Water Place, overlooking the iconic lotus ponds that stretch towards the temple’s dramatic Kori Agung entrance gates. It is here, with this magnificent view, that diners can enjoy a Balinese dining experience accompanied by traditional performances.

As evening falls over Ubud, the temple entrance transforms into a magical stage, and the sounds of the gamelan orchestra begin to reverberate into the atmosphere. Balinese dances take the spotlight, performances that bring centuries-old stories and mythology to life.

Granted the best seats in the house, diners at The Cafe Lotus can complement the stage show with the Royal Rijsttafel, an Indonesian feast tradition and a smorgasbord of regional specialities in one serving. This is the Balinese take on ‘dinner and a show’, for visitors looking for a memorable dining experience in Ubud. But cultural experiences go beyond this evening showcase, with The Cafe Lotus also opening its doors for cultural workshops, from Sacred Dupa (Incense) Making, Crafting Canang Sari, and Lontar Palm Leaf Writing.

The Café Lotus

Jl. Raya Ubud No. 14

+62 361 975 660

@thecafelotus

thecafelotusubud.com