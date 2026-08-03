One of Indonesia’s most celebrated Indian restaurant brands, Ganesha Ek Sanskriti, brings their authentic dishes and recipes to a new neighbourhood, opening their ninth outlet in Bali. For those searching for Indian food in Jimbaran, Ganesha Ek Sanskriti at Samasta Lifestyle Village blends a beautiful Balinese-style setting with authentic flavours of the sub-continent.

Set along the pedestrian boulevard of Samasta, the new Ganesha Ek Sanskriti adds to the variety of dining establishments that make up the lifestyle village, a popular hub for dining and shopping in the Jimbaran area. The Indian restaurant blends in with the complex, with its traditional thatched roof and gardened façade, inviting diners into a spacious, modern dining space inside.

What has made Ganesha Ek Sanskriti so popular – and indeed helped it expand to its ninth outlet – is of course its food offerings. At the heart of this is Founder Shilpa Dave’s commitment to authenticity, opening their first restaurant in Jakarta as a way to reconnect with home through her favourite recipes.

From zesty and crispy bites of pani puri to toasty naan breads, tender chicken tandoori to rich and creamy rogan josh and other fabulous curries, Ganesha Ek Sanskriti serves the ultimate comforts in Indian cuisine, with Indian chefs promising the utmost authenticity. Whether an Indian diner looking for a taste of home, or those craving an indulgent meal to share with friends and families, this new outlet of Ganesha will be a welcome offering of Indian food in Jimbaran.

However, there are some signature experiences at Ganesha Ek Sanskriti Samasta Lifestyle Village, including dishes exclusive to the outlet, like the Chilli Paneer Sizzler and Chilli Chicken Sizzler. Additionally, everyday at 5pm, a Barong Dance performance takes place across the complex, with Ganesha guests able to view this daily performance from their table.

If you’re looking for an authentic Indian restaurant in Jimbaran, Ganesha Ek Sanskriti Samasta Lifestyle Village is a great venue.

Ganesha Ek Sanskriti, Samasata Lifestyle Village

Jl. Wanagiri 1, Jimbaran

@ganeshaeksanskriti.bali

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