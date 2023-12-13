With instant access to the sands of Seminyak Beach, as well as a rooftop venue enjoying a bird’s eye view of the coastline scenes, Grand Seminyak boasts a superb destination to celebrate Christmas or New Year festivities this year.

Previously the Anantara Seminyak, the recently rebranded Grand Seminyak continues to offer the luxuries the property has been known for since it opened. This festive season, the hotel is set to showcase a series of superb programmes, from Christmas feasts and rooftop parties, that will have guests making the most of year-end milestone moments.

On Christmas Eve (24 Dec), specially prepared 3-course set menus await at two of the resort’s highlight dining venues. Enjoy a lush beachfront setting at Sunset on Seminyak, priced at IDR 543,210++ per person (available 6pm to 10pm); or take in the views at the suave rooftop destination, Moonlite Kitchen & Bar, with a special 3-course menu with a l la carte priced at IDR 567,890++ per person (available 4.30pm to 11pm).

On Christmas Day (25 Dec) it’s a time for feasting and both venues will be serving up a generous international buffet spread for the season’s Christmas Day Brunch, priced at IDR 650,000++ per person, inclusive of welcome drink (12pm to 3pm). Then, come dinner time Sunset on Seminyak serves a special buffet dinner priced at IDR 543,210++ per person (6pm – 10pm), whilst at Moonlite Kitchen & Bar a premium 3-course set menu and special a la carte awaits. Priced at IDR 567,890++ per person (4.30pm – 11pm).

All Christmas dining programmes will be enlivened by live bands, Christmas choirs and visits from Santa and ‘Santarina’.

New Year’s Eve

Not only is it the last day of the year, at Grand Seminyak, it’s the last sunset of the year! Watch as the sun descends on 2023 for the last time and give it the epic send-off it deserves with a superb celebration at this luxury hotel.

At Sunset on Seminyak, enjoy a lavish international buffet dinner. Enjoy a proper feast on the last day of the year and toast to new beginnings as you enjoy the seaside scenes and the sounds of the waves. This dinner and party will feature a live band, DJ, a thrilling countdown and an epic fireworks display! Priced at IDR 1,200,000++ per person, starts at 6pm.

Up at Moonlite Kitchen and Bar, sit down for a delectable 4-course set menu and take in the bird’s eye view from this stylish rooftop perch. Enjoy the live jazz band followed by a DJ performance before seeing the entire coastline light up with fireworks as the clock strikes midnight!

To add sparkle to your celebrations, secure your reservations before December 20, 2023, and enjoy a special 20% off on bottles of spirits and Champagne.

Book Now: +62 852 1111 3232 | fb.restaurant@grandseminyak.com

Grand Seminyak

Jl. Abimanyu Jl. Dhyana Pura, Seminyak

+62 361 737 773

grandseminyak.com