Sprawling across the picturesque Jimbaran Bay is the InterContinental Bali Resort, a lavish Bali-inspired property where island design and tropical gardens intertwine. This holiday season, the five-star resort entices guests to experience the indulgent feasts made for these special year-end moments.

Christmastime comes alive across InterContinental Bali Resort’s exquisite dining venues, each offering its own take on the seasonal celebrations and cuisine.

On Christmas Eve (24 Dec), the refined Italian restaurant, Bella Cucina, presents a Mediterranean-inspired set dinner created by Chef Romain Levefre, classily complemented by a live piano (Priced at IDR 1,600,000++ per person). A Japanese feast awaits at KO Restaurant where an immersive Christmas teppanyaki experience awaits, envisioned and skilfully executed by Chef Mitsui Senoo and his team, two seatings are available from 6.30pm and 8.30pm (Priced at IDR 1,600,000++ per person). For something more traditional, Taman Gita welcomes diners to enjoy the mouthwatering selections of their Christmas buffet, with an endless array of international delights served for all to indulge in. This family-style dinner sees Christmas carols performed by a children’s choir setting the scene (Priced at IDR 800,000++ per person; IDR 300,000++ per child 6-11 years; children below 6 are complimentary).

On Christmas Day (25 Dec) it’s brunch galore at this beachfront sanctuary! The ultimate Christmas in Bali experience has been prepared at Jimbaran Gardens where a generous international and local buffet is prepared at this tropical open-air venue. Enjoy the poolside locale and the stunning backdrop of the Indian Ocean. From 12pm to 4pm, guests can enjoy a long and leisurely family brunch, accompanied by a DJ and Saxophonist (Priced at IDR 650,000++ per person; IDR 300,000++ per child 6-11 years; children below 6 are complimentary).

A truly elegant dining experience awaits at Bella Cucina, serving a premium Mediterranean Christmas Brunch featuring a sumptuous Mediterranean buffet spread in the exquisite and cosy setting of the restaurant. Christmas Brunch goes from 12pm to 4pm, accompanied by a Jazz Quartet (Priced at IDR 1,200,000++ per pax inclusive of a glass of sparkling wine; IDR 300,000++ per child 6-11 years; children below 6 are complimentary).

An unmissable experience awaits for New Year’s Eve in Bali, as the InterContinental Bali Resort presents the ultimate countdown event, Paradise Extravaganza. For those wanting to make a real occasion of the last night of the year, then dress your best and step into the phenomenal Imperial Grand Ballroom of the Jimbaran Convention Center for an evening of entertainment, and indulgences. Decorations inspired by the exoticism of the Indonesian Archipelago, where culture and glamour merge. An international buffet spread, superb cocktails, a live band, dances and a DJ are set to create an unforgettable evening, right until the clock strikes midnight. Starting at 6.30pm onwards, priced at IDR 1,500,000++ per person; IDR 750,000++ per child (6-11 years), complimentary for children below 6 years of age.

Alternatively, Bella Cucina has prepared an extraordinary Mediterranean set dinner, where Champagne and a jazz quartet, live piano and singer await (Priced at IDR 1,600,000++ per person; or IDR 5,000,0000 with a bottle of Champagne). At KO Restaurant, enjoy the lively entertainment of the skilled Teppanyaki chefs and enjoy a ‘dinner and show’ experience featuring authentic Japanese flavours (Priced at IDR 1,200,000++ per person).

Make this festive season truly unforgettable at InterContinental Bali Resort, a destination like no other. Book now for stays from December 28, 2023, through January 4, 2024, and embrace the festive spirit in a tropical paradise.

InterContinental Bali Resort

Jl. Uluwatu 45, Jimbaran

+62 811 3820 8768

bali.intercontinental.com