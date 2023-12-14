Embrace the joyful spirit of the festive season up on the highlands of Ubud, where The Samaya Ubud’s lush surroundings set the tone for enchanting year-end merriment with their festive programme.

Secluded amidst the lush hills of Sayan village, The Samaya Ubud is a tropical Eden enclosed by greenery and serenity set alongside the Ayung River. The Samaya Ubud’s festive programme promises to deliver memorable experiences, from elegant fine dining by the river to heartwarming stay moments.

Tropical Christmas Dinner by the River

Celebrate the joyous spirit of Christmastime and immerse in the spellbinding ambience of the Ayung River for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day (24 & 25 Dec), where The Samaya Ubud has prepared lavish dinners at Swept Away Restaurant. Nestled beautifully on the river banks of Ayung River, the Tropical Christmas Eve Dinner and Tropical Christmas Dinner will serve up an indulgent 4-course set menu.

Priced at IDR 550,000++ per person, both dinners will be held from 6pm to 10pm. Guests will be serenaded with a live acoustic band on Christmas Day.

Tropical New Year’s Eve Dinner

Get ready to bid farewell to 2023 with family and loved ones with the Tropical New Year’s Eve Dinner, featuring a decadent 6-course degustation menu at Swept Away Restaurant. Commencing with welcome cocktails and canapés, the New Year’s Eve celebration will feature a Balinese dance performance, Balinese traditional music, an acoustic live band, and a dazzling countdown party with a glass of sparkling champagne to toast to 2024.

The New Year’s Eve Dinner is priced at IDR 1,300,000++ per person, held from 7pm onwards.

Tropical New Year Package

Elevate your year-end experience with a tropical getaway with the special festive stay package at the luxurious resort. Priced at IDR 11,699,999 nett for a 3-day 2-night stay, enjoy the comfort of the One-Bedroom Hillside Villa with a private pool. The stay package includes daily breakfast, daily afternoon tea, the New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner, a one-time photo session by a professional photographer, a 20% discount on spa treatments, 24/7 butler service and daily turn-down services, and more.

This offer is available for a stay period from 30 December 2023 to 1 January 2024.

Find out their full festive offers here!

For more information or reservations, please contact +62 811 3978 606 or email infoubud@thesamayabali.com

The Samaya Ubud

Jl. Baung, Sayan, Ubud

+62 361 973 606 | +62 858 4784 6987

infoubud@thesamayabali.com

thesamayabali.com