Formerly known as Jiwa Spa, Conrad Bali’s spa facility undergoes a complete reimagining as the resort unveils Conrad Spa – a wellness sanctuary reflecting the Conrad brand’s philosophy of personal growth, immersive wellness, and cultural enrichment. This revamp marks a seamless integration of wellness into the resort’s comprehensive guest experience, including culinary and service offerings.

Set to launch on 19 September 2025, the opening of Conrad Spa coincides with World Wellness Weekend, a wellness initiative globally celebrated from 19 to 21 September 2025. The global movement aims to inspire people to embrace a healthier lifestyle through engaging and accessible wellness activities.

To celebrate the global initiative, Conrad Bali offers a variety of complimentary wellness experiences for both in-house and outside guests, including the SWAY Sleep Journey, Crystal Sound Healing, Chakra Balancing, Twin Heart Meditation, Resort Bootcamp, and Mini Spa Rituals. These activities are crafted to inspire mindfulness, relaxation, and personal well-being, in line with Conrad Spa’s mission to deliver transformative wellness journeys.

Conrad Spa has been carefully designed for the Conscientious Curator, global travellers in search of purposeful self-discovery and enriching experiences. The journey starts with an Authentic Welcome Ritual, comprising a Lavender Blossom welcome drink crafted from lavender flowers, butterfly pea flowers, green tea, black apple tea, and rose buds.

Meanwhile, ISUN treatment guests can enjoy an elevated welcome ritual with the Ormus Ritual, a unique sensory experience that includes the same welcome drink served alongside Ormus Myst (a high-altitude spring water infused with rose, jasmine, and sacred frankincense), and a cold towel infused with a drop of Ormus Rose Aroma Blend.

Bringing a modern and sustainable approach, the spa introduces new amenities, including the Conrad Pantry Concept, a semi-private relaxation lounge, and a revamped retail layout, all thoughtfully curated to elevate the guest journey. Post-treatment, guests are invited to unwind with a comforting hot ginger tea and locally inspired snacks, providing a nourishing end to a restorative wellness experience.

Among the spa’s signature highlights is the Conrad 5 Breaths Ritual, a grounding and awakening practice performed at the beginning and end of each treatment. The ritual guides guests through five intentional breaths, simultaneously activating pressure points to stimulate the parasympathetic nervous system, encouraging deep relaxation and presence. Additionally, the Conrad Custom Massage is a fully bespoke treatment that empowers therapists to respond to each guest’s unique needs intuitively.

Experience a curated selection of treatments that bring local culture, ingredients, and techniques to life with The Destination, the Conrad Spa Signature Menu. Highlights include Chakra Balancing Healing Massage – a revitalising massage combined with a chakra balancing ritual and crystal healing session; First Light Movement – a five-phase treatment using ISUN products that gently guide guests through an awakening journey; and Yin and Yang Couples Package – a 120-minute experience crafted to replenish energy and restore mind-body balance.

The spa’s sustainability philosophy is reflected in every detail of the guest experience, from using wild-crafted, organic ingredients in collaboration with ISUN Skincare to locally sourced Balinese products for traditional lulur scrubs and massage oils. The spa’s eco-conscious retail offerings showcase a curated selection of items, including traditional batik sarongs and bathrobes, eco-printed recycled bags and hand fans, locally sourced oils and sprays, and IV-phase crystal-infused oils activated under the full moon. All packaging and product sourcing follow green manufacturing principles.

Embark on a transformative wellness journey at Conrad Spa, combining innovation and tradition to craft a harmonious experience of wellness and luxury.

For more information or reservations, please contact +62 811 3800 2476 or email [email protected]

Conrad Bali

Jl. Pratama No.168, Tanjung, Benoa

+62 811 3800 2476

@conradbali

conradbali.com