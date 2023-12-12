Tucked amidst the charm of a tropical oasis, the classic Padma Resort Legian sprawling on the beachfront of Legian Beach invites you to experience their “Sea & Sun Festive Celebration”. Embrace the spirit of the holiday season as the resort spoils guests with an array of indulgent dining experiences to be enjoyed with family and friends.

Christmas Celebrations

On Christmas Eve, Sunday, 24 December 2023, the Merry Little Party invites the little ones to a Christmas-themed kids’ party and a visit from Santa. Held at the Pre-Function Room from 5pm to 9pm, the event will feature a movie night, fun activities with a clown and Christmas gifts, priced at IDR 380,000+ per child.

For dinner, join the Land & Sea Soiree at DONBIU from 6pm to 10pm. Priced at IDR 700,000+ per person (food only), enjoy a surf & turf dinner with live acoustic entertainment. Over at the signature TENKAI Japanese Nikkei Restaurant, the Festive Flavours of Nikkei invites guests to savour a Japanese Nikkei izakaya night or teppanyaki dinner featuring a live saxophone performance, starting from IDR 790,000+ per person. 1st Teppanyaki seating from 6pm to 8pm, and 2nd seating from 8.15pm to 10pm.

On Christmas Day, Monday, 25 December 2023, welcome the most wonderful time of the year with the Sunny Christmas brunch at Plumeria Grand Ballroom from 12pm to 3pm. Indulge in an international buffet spread with live music performance, priced at IDR 680,000+ per person (food only).

At DONBIU Restaurant, enjoy a sumptuous international buffet with live acoustic and choir performances during the Merry & Bright dinner from 6.30pm to 9.30pm, priced at IDR 680,000+ per person (food only). At TENKAI Japanese Nikkei Restaurant, the Festive Flavours of Nikkei offers a Japanese Nikkei izakaya night or teppanyaki dinner featuring a live saxophone performance, starting from IDR 790,000+ per person. 1st Teppanyaki seating from 6pm to 8pm, and 2nd seating from 8.15pm to 10pm.

New Year Celebrations

On New Year’s Eve, Sunday, 31 December 2023, get ready to welcome the New Year with a selection of celebratory dinners before you countdown to midnight. DONBIU and Plumeria Grand Ballroom presents the Gala of Flavours, a lavish international buffet dinner with a live music performance from 7pm to 10pm. Priced at IDR 2,000,000+ per person (food only), including one countdown drink.

At TENKAI Japanese Nikkei Restaurant, the Festive Flavours of Nikkei presents a Japanese Nikkei izakaya night or teppanyaki dinner featuring a live DJ and keytar performance, starting from IDR 1,300,000+ per person. 1st Teppanyaki seating from 6pm to 8pm, and 2nd seating from 8.15pm to 10pm.

After dinner, ring in the New Year at Plumeria Grand Ballroom from 10pm to 12.30am with a midnight celebration full of delightful treats and lively entertainment including a live DJ and music performances and a Fluorescent dance performance.

Find out their full festive programme here!

For more information or reservations, please contact them via WhatsApp or email at dining.legian@padmahotels.com

Padma Resort Legian

Jl. Padma No. 1, Legian

+ 62 361 752 111

dining.legian@padmahotels.com

padmaresortlegian.com