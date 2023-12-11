Globetrotters travelling between Delhi and Bali can now enjoy direct flights! Vistara, India’s full-service carrier and a joint venture of the Tata Group and Singapore Airlines, has inaugurated daily non-stop flights.

With the close commercial and cultural ties that India and Indonesia share, Bali has become one of the most sought-after holiday destinations for travellers in India. Bali has also vastly grown to be a prominent destination for corporate travel and MICE. This is exciting news from Vistara Airlines as they are currently the only airline to offer direct flights between Delhi and Bali.

The inaugural flight, which was operated on Vistara’s A321LR aircraft, departed from Indira Gandhi Airport, Delhi at 00:30 Hours (IST) on Friday, 1 December 2023 and arrived at Denpasar International Airport, Bali (DPS) at 11:05 Hours (WITA). Boasting a three-class seating configuration, Vistara’s A321LR is renowned for its outstanding features such as modern interiors, in-seat power/USB charging ports, cutting-edge In-Flight Entertainment (IFE) system, live TV and on-board Wi-Fi, enhancing the overall in-flight experience for customers.

The scheduled daily flights between Delhi and Bali are as follows:

● Delhi – Bali: Flight UK 145 (Departure at 00:30 hrs & Arrival at 11:05 hrs)

● Bali – Delhi: Flight UK 146 (Departure at 12:10 hrs & Arrival at 17:45 hrs)

“We are excited to bring the Best Airline in India and South Asia to Bali and are confident that Vistara with its world-class product and services will be a much-preferred choice for customers travelling on this new route,” said Mr. Vinod Kannan, Chief Executive Officer of Vistara.

Vistara accepts all eligible customers who meet visa and entry requirements in both countries as determined by the respective government bodies. Vistara strongly encourages its customers to fully understand these guidelines prior to making their bookings.

Vistara has enjoyed many accolades including being India’s highest-rated airline on Skytrax and TripAdvisor, being praised for world-class cabin cleanliness and upholding high safety standards, as well as winning numerous ‘Best Airline’ awards. Vistara is also the sole Indian carrier to be featured amongst World’s Top 20 Airlines, ranking as the ‘16th Best Airline’ globally, as well as recognised as the ‘Best Airline in India and South Asia’ and Best Cabin Crew in India and South Asia’ for three consecutive years, ‘Best Airline Staff in India and South’ for the fifth consecutive year, and ‘Best Business Class Airline in India and South Asia’ for the second time in a row at the prestigious World Airline Awards 2023 by Skytrax. Additionally, Vistara was also rewarded the ch-aviation Asia’s Third Youngest Airline Fleet Award for two consecutive years.

“We welcome Vistara to Bali. After a long time, finally today Bali is connected directly with India via the inaugural flight operated by Vistara. This deserves to be recorded in the history books of AP1; this long-awaited flight route is officially operational today,” said Mr. Faik Fahmi, PT Angkasa Pura I (AP1) President Director.

For more information, please visit airvistara.com