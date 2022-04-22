One of Berawa’s favourite late-night haunts, The Shady Pig, has recently added a list of bites and canapés to their offerings. Delicate and indulgent dishes, including pâte and charcuterie, are an invitation for guests to refocus their attention on the flavours presented to their palate.

Inspired by the simultaneous decadence and gruffness of a 1920s Birmingham, this experimental sipping club presents their ‘contraband laboratory’ where rare spirits and classic-style cocktails are produced. Demonstrating a suite of techniques, such as barrel-ageing, distillation, infusion and fermentation, The Shady Pig has an impressive list of signature cocktails, masterfully made and presented by their bartenders.

However, as is often the case in a bustling bar, the drinks — especially if they’re good — go down very quickly. Whilst this certainly makes a bar owner happy, the purists will wince at the speed in which this beautifully crafted drink has gone down; flavours and balance barely noted.

In response, The Shady Pig is helping their patrons to slow down and savour every sip. They’re doing this by introducing a designated time for cocktails and canapés, with an all-new menu of bites to complement their drinks.

Light bites make for easy eating as you sip, such as the Cheese Platter (Selection of seasonal 3 cheeses, homemade fig jam, bread), Chicken Liver Mousse (Truffle butter, port thyme gelatine, bread), Cold Cuts (Jamón Ibérico, mortadella, pancetta, bread).

Those after something with a little oomph can sink their teeth into the Wagyu Sando: 100g of succulent Wagyu beef MB5+, deep fried with a miso glaze, and placed between soft brioche bread together with roasted garlic aioli. Dessert lovers can skip to the Choco Caramel Tart, a sweet treat comprised of salted caramel, chocolate mousse, chocolate cream and almonds.

The Shady Pig has recommendations for cocktail pairings with all of their canapés. The mission behind all of this is to revive the culture of well-paced, enjoyable drinking and eating with friends, to bite and sip with an appreciation of the moment — which includes the flavours. To keep the ambience cool and relaxed, the speakeasy holds off the party-scene until after 10PM, so people can really enjoy the warmth and cosiness of the bar.

The Shady Pig

Taman Tamora, Jalan Pantai Berawa, Canggu

Open: 6PM, Closed on Mondays