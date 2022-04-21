The beginning of May will see the celebration of the Muslim holiday, Eid-al Fitr 1443 Hijiriah. Called Idul Fitri or Lebaran in Indonesia, this special time sees Bali as one of the country’s favourite holiday destinations. As such, hotels on the island prepare fantastic stay deals for incoming travellers and even residents looking for a great staycation experience. Here we share some great Lebaran Hotel Promotions in Bali this 2022:

Karma Kandara (Uluwatu)

This five-star luxury beach-resort welcomes you to celebrate the Idul Fitri / Lebaran in Bali with their ‘Eid Mubarak Getaway’.

Guests will be treated to a stay in the One Bedroom Pool Villa, perfect for a couple hoping for a private enclave. The stay is inclusive of Sahur or Breakfast for two, along with luxurious extras, including daily fruit basket, 30-minute massage for two and of course, complimentary access to Karma Beach Bali.

The Eid Mubarak Getaway is priced at IDR 3.450.000net / night for the One Bedroom Pool Villa; or upgrade to the Three Bedroom Pool Villa (also with the same breakfast for two) for IDR 7.800.000nett/night.



Karma Kandara has something for everyone. Guests coming with children (4-12 years) can keep them entertained with the engaging activities at the Three Monkeys Kids Club; there are a whole collection of Watersports available, as well as group activities from yoga to movies under the stars. Wellness-seeking guests will enjoy not only the ocean-facing fitness centre and the award-winning Cliff Spa.

For more information on the package, go to: karmagroup.com/exclusive_offers

Sheraton Bali Kuta Resort

Take advantage of the Eid long weekend holiday and enjoy an indulgent staycation at this Kuta resort, where they are offering the enticing Bali Sunset Package. The special package allows guests to stay longer and enjoy exclusive benefits throughout their stay.

With rates starting from IDR 1,550,000++ per room per night, the Bali Sunset Escape package includes daily breakfast for two, complimentary welcome drink upon arrival, one-time complimentary sunset drinks for two at Sundowner Rooftop, one-time complimentary dinner for two, complimentary upgrade to the next room type (up to Ocean View Suite), complimentary in-room hygiene kit, complimentary Wi-Fi throughout the resort, complimentary resort activities to celebrate sunset, 15% off on F&B purchases and 20% off on Spa treatments.

The Bali Sunset Escape package is available for bookings with a minimum stay of three consecutive nights.

For more information or reservations, please visit bit.ly/SheratonKutaBaliSunsetEscape or email Reservations.Balikuta@sheraton.com

Le Méridien Bali Jimbaran

This stylish and modern resort is situated a walk away from the stunning Jimbaran Bay. With it’s glistening lagoon pool that spreads through the grounds as its centre-piece, it is a true tropical haven. Between April and May, Le Méridien Bali Jimbaran is offering a special Lebaran hotel promotion for those looking to escape to Bali over Idul Fitri this 2022.

Their promotion, titled LIBURAN LEBARAN, provides additional benefits for your stay at the resort, including: daily breakfast for two, 2 scoops of gelato and 2 Croffles daily, 15% off treatments at Serenity Spa & Salon, Wi-Fi Access. This Lebaran package is valid for stay dates: April 8, 2022 – May 12, 2022.

For room rates or to book your stay, go directly to the booking page here and use the Promotional Code HOL . Otherwise you can contact:

Call: +62 361 8466 888 | wa.me/+6285339335252 | reservations.balijimbaran@lemeridien.com

Hotel Tugu Bali (Canggu)

Immersing their guests in a world of Indonesian heritage and hospitality, the boutique Hotel Tugu Bali presents a truly one-of-a-kind destination. Within its private oasis beside Batu Bolong Beach, Canggu, Hotel Tugu Bali’s villas, suites and bungalows sprawl spaciously throughout their tropical gardens, linked by stone paths and wooden walkways, creating a historical and whimsical wonderland within their walls.

Each and every room is bespoke, presenting its own collection of arts and antiquities handpicked by the hotel’s founder, infusing Indonesian culture into the heart of this luxury accommodation. So, for one of the most auspicious days on the Balinese Hindu calendar, Hari Raya Nyepi, why not immerse yourself into culture at Hotel Tugu Bali, awarded Best Hotels in Asia in Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards 2021.

Hotel Tugu Bali invites you to spend Idul Fitri in Bali with them this 2022, with their special Lebaran holiday package. With rates starting from IDR 5,620,000nett for 2 nights stay, inclusive of: lavish daily breakfast for two, signature afternoon tea experience, one-time dinner for two, 30% off at Waroeng Djamoe Spa.

Fore bookings and information: bali@tuguhotels.com ; wa.me/6281337020904 . tuguhotels.com