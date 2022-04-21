Besides being known for its world-renowned jewellery collection and its bespokely designed venue, John Hardy Boutique & Gallery at Seminyak is raved for its exquisite food and beverage programme, from the signature Long Table Lunch to their innovative Jamu Bar. They now welcome the highly-anticipated return of the weekly Sunset Picnic, where guests can savour free-flow Jamu-inspired cocktails and local comfort food on the cosy picnic setup.

The Sunset Picnic at John Hardy Seminyak was launched in September 2021 and proved to be a popular Friday haunt for islanders ready to welcome the weekend. Now that the rainy season has passed and Bali’s been blessed by good weather, Sunset Picnic is back on John Hardy Seminyak’s regular weekly F&B programme.

Making its return on Friday, 11 March 2022, John Hardy Boutique and Gallery at Seminyak welcomes returning Sunset Picnic regulars and newcomers to experience the brand-new Sunset Picnic menu every Friday from 5pm until 7pm. An outdoor picnic where guests can find a spot on the cascading green lawns, relax, and enjoy the afternoon as the sun sets slowly behind the majestic temple gate.

This Sunset Picnic Session showcases two hours of free-flow curated cocktails inspired by traditional Indonesian herbal elixirs prepared by Jamu Bar’s head mixologist Joko Pratomo, while Chef Tomy creates easy to share picnic snacks from local ingredients, family-style recipes and comfort food.

The Sunset Picnic menu offers three selections of the Jamu cocktails, namely Cemcem Fizz (cemcem leaves, fresh lime juice, sugar, spiced rum, Bianco vermouth, shaken with homemade coconut soda), JH Aperol Spritz (turmeric juice, aromatic ginger, soda water and Aperol stirred with prosecco) and Clarified Es Teler (premium arak Bali, jackfruit, pandan, fresh lemon juice).

The snacks offered include Bali Popcorn, Emping Lawar and Tofu Fries, priced at IDR 35,000 nett; Cinnamon Chicken Stick, Martabak Telur and Everything Nangka, priced at IDR 65,000 nett; and Tuna Tartar, priced at IDR 85,000 nett.

The Sunset Picnic programme is offered at IDR 290,000 nett per person, inclusive of two-hour free-flow signature Jamu cocktails and one complimentary snack from The Kitchen OR IDR 180,000 nett per person, inclusive of one choice of Jamu cocktail and one complimentary snack from the Kitchen.

For more information or reservations, please call +62 811 3811 8003 or email seminyak@johnhardy.com

John Hardy Boutique & Gallery Seminyak

Jl. Raya Petitenget, Seminyak

IG: @johnhardybali

johnhardy.com