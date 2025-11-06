Toast to the Season of Joy at The Oberoi Beach Resort, Bali

Usher in the year-end holidays at The Oberoi Beach Resort, Bali, as the long-standing Seminyak institute marks its 47th festive season. This year, gather with loved ones and experience the Oberoi Season of Joy with a series of extraordinary celebrations where timeless tradition meets unparalleled luxury.

Indulge in epicurean journeys curated by Executive Chef Natalino Ambra and his team, complemented by captivating performances and heartwarming festivities – all set against the backdrop of the resort’s beachfront oasis.

On Christmas Eve (24 December), embrace the festive spirit at Kura Kura Restaurant, where you can share a wholesome meal with family and friends during the Christmas Eve Buffet. Held from 7 PM to 10 PM, the indulgent feast features a wide range of gastronomic delights, including succulent carvings, pass–around delights, hearty main courses, a tempting cheese counter, and an irresistible array of sweets.

Accompanying the evening’s culinary extravaganza is a Christmas Children’s Choir (6.45 PM to 8.45 PM), while Santa Claus will make a special appearance from 8 PM to 8.30 PM. The Festive Buffet Experience is priced at IDR 1,488,000++ per person, or IDR 3,250,000++ per person for those wishing to elevate the celebration with free-flow house champagne, selected wines and cocktails. Browse the full menu here!

On Christmas Day (25 December), celebrate the joy of the season with a Semi-Buffet Festive Brunch at Kura Kura Restaurant. From 12.30 PM to 3.30 PM, savour an enticing spread featuring a seafood station, antipasti selections, a salad bar, carvings, and your choice of one main course from the menu, rounded off with a delightful assortment of sweet desserts. The brunch is priced at IDR 1,088,000++ per person, or IDR 2,900,000++ per person with free-flow house champagne, selected wines and cocktails. Browse the full menu here!

Leading up to the New Year, the resort presents a special Amphitheatre Balinese Dinner on 27 December. Enjoy a tantalising four-course menu inspired by sustainable, fresh produce sourced from Bali and across the Indonesian archipelago – an elegant fusion where East meets West. Held from 7 PM to 10 PM, the dinner is priced at IDR 1,100,000++ per person, accompanied by a captivating Legong Dance from 8 PM to 9 PM. Browse the full menu here!

On New Year’s Eve (31 December), bid farewell to 2025 with a dazzling soirée at Kura Kura Restaurant. From 7 PM to 11 PM, the New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner showcases an exquisite six-course degustation menu by Executive Chef Natalino Ambra, offering three menu options: Western Set Menu (IDR 3,500,000++ per person), Indian Set Menu (IDR 3,200,000++ per person), and Western or Indian Vegetarian Set Menu (IDR 2,500,000++ per person). Enhance your dining experience with a selected wine pairing at IDR 1,800,000++ per person. Browse the full menu here!

From 8 PM onwards, the evening comes alive with a live band, a fire dance performance, and a spectacular fireworks display at the Amphitheatre to welcome the New Year in style.

For more information or reservations, please call +62 812 382 3957 or email [email protected]

