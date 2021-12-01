The food truck trend never really took off properly in Bali, despite the concept being perfect for the island’s coastal scenes and outdoor events. Whilst a few food trucks exist, many remain stationary, defeating the very purpose! Maya’s Van, a brand-new food truck, is riding in to change that, touring around Bali’s favourite beach spots with their gourmet bites this December.

Maya’s Van will be travelling to a different beach in Bali over three weekends this December, with a menu set to elevate the usual food truck delights. It will offer everything from breakfast to cocktails and even spiritual guidance!

During sunset hours, be tempted by Maya’s Burger, a milk bun with a grass-fed beef patty, bacon, honey ham, grilled pineapple, jack cheese and BBQ sauce or; the Nourishment Bowl, one of a few selections of wellness-inspired, vegan bowls. On Sunday mornings until noon, Maya’s Van will serve its Bali Brekkie Bowl of coconut yoghurt, moringa and fresh fruits, Bacon & Egg Roll or the Peanut Butter Oatmeal and handcrafted single origin coffee from Tanamera Coffee, perfect for kick-starting the day.

Too tame for you? Well how about cocktails on wheels? In collaboration with Campari Group comes a drink selection that features a bevy of signature concoctions made with Skyy Vodka, Bulldog Gin and Aperol. For a dash of freshness, Maya’s Van offers Leafy Green, a showstopper made with Skyy vodka-based mix with cucumber, celery, cilantro, spring onion, ginger, and lemon, or sip on classic drinks such G&A, a Bulldog gin-based cocktail with an element of surprise fusing chamomile, cucumber, sea salt, and apple cider.

On top of all of that, Maya’s Van will have a passenger on its travels, Ida Bagus Surya, Spiritual Guru from Kimpton Naranta Bali. Whilst waiting for their bites and drinks, guests will be able to choose a 15-minute complimentary palm reading, numerology, or tarot reading by the renowned Guru. A minimum spend of IDR 250,000 is required.

The truck’s schedule is as follows:

Batu Bolong Beach, in front of Old Man’s

Friday 10 & Saturday 11 December, 4 pm to 9 pm

12 December, 8 am to 1 pm

Nusa Dua Beach

Friday 17 & Saturday 18 December, 4 pm to 9 pm

Sunday 19 December, 8 am to 1 pm

Sugarsand, at Hotel Indigo Seminyak Bali Beach

Sunday, 26 December, 8am to 9pm

Where does this new food truck come from?

Maya’s Van is an extension of Maya’s Pantry (@mayaspantrybali), an all-day, feel-good dining destination at Kimpton Naranta Bali, a new resort set to open in Q1 2022. The food truck serves the purpose of introducing just a taste of the food and drink concepts that Maya’s Pantry will offer when it opens.





The soon to be open Kimpton Naranta Bali brings an unforgettable take on barefoot luxury to Nusa Dua. Rooted in laidback and restorative indulgence, this luxury boutique resort features 50 private villas.

By visiting Maya’s Van you can stand a chance to be the first to experience Kimpton Naranta Bali. All you have to do istake a picture in front of the van whilst holding your food and drinks, then share on Instagram. Tag @mayaspantrybali and @kimptonnarantabali with hashtag #FollowMayasVan. The winners will be announced on 28 December 2021.

“The new resort under IHG’s luxury boutique brand will offer Kimpton’s signature perks including a nightly-hosted Social Hour, the brand’s industry-leading pet-friendly attitude, and an approachable luxury experience fuelled by a team who champions heartfelt, human connections,” shares Simon Dornan, General Manager, Kimpton Naranta Bali.

“Every Kimpton restaurant and bar are created independent from the hotel, providing a space that is warm, welcoming and inspiring with incredible cuisine and forward-thinking cocktails. We will focus on incorporating local elements into the restaurant experience – from décor to sourcing ingredients and trends reflective of our location. Each of our five restaurants and bars will introduce original concepts, from wholesome cuisine to craft cocktails, to the décor and ambiance, and create a truly immersive experience for our guests,” adds Matthew McCool, Director of Culinary and Food & Beverage, Kimpton Naranta Bali.

Head to www.kimptonnarantabali.com for more information on the resort.