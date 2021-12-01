Becoming a destination for intimate gatherings and get-togethers, the John Hardy Boutique & Gallery at Seminyak has outshined the concept of the traditional jewellery showroom. With their jamu-meets-cocktail bar, The Long Table dining experience and sunset picnics, this one-of-a-kind boutique has earned its stripes as a favourite – not to mention stylish – social rendezvous.

To allow for more people to enjoy their space, the John Hardy boutique is extending the availability of their food and beverage experiences throughout the month of December — to celebrate the holidays!

What has become particularly popular is the boutique’s The Long Table lunch, now extended to include dinner (available between 12pm to 9pm) in December, with a new menu to savour.

This signature experience is a inspired by the brand’s 30-year-old tradition which began at the original John Hardy Workshop in Mambal, where the workshop’s 750 artisans, employees and visiting guests would sit down together and share a homey, freshly-cooked Indonesian meal.

At the John Hardy Boutique & Gallery, Seminyak, the tradition has been adapted for guests to have a private dining experience with friends and family. It’s an experience for togetherness, as everyone sits around the iconic long table and dines family-style, with a menu made in collaboration with the slow-food artisans of Locavore restaurant, Ubud.

The newest offer for The Long Table, named A Holiday Feast, features an expansive menu featuring the likes of Iga Bakar – Sumatra (BBQ Sumatran beef short ribs braised in sweet soy and Balinese spices. Served with extra rich peanut sauce); Jukut Kelor Mesanten – Bali (A “superfood” of moringa cooked in coconut and turmeric broth served with coconut flesh “ribbon”) to name a couple of favourite dishes.

The newest menu items are the Ayam Timbungan, chicken marinated with Bumbu Bali, Chicken Blood and lemongrass, stuffed inside of bamboo, grilled on open fire; and Kopi Jaan, a dessert inspired by the island’s traditional coffees, featuring aerated Balinese coffee grounds, puffed Bali Rice, Profiteroles stuffed with mint and coated with Balinese chocolate, whipped white egg, and Cinnamon powder, layered in an Espresso cup. The boutique’s Es Campur, or shaved ice, made and served table-side remains as a favourite experience.

Iga Bakar

Kopi Jaan

Tropical Holiday

Adding to the festive feeling this December, an aperitif has been added to The Long Table. Called Tropical Holiday, this locally-sourced libation features Kintamani fresh orange, fresh coconut water, fresh lime, cucumber syrup — with Aperol and 1800 coconut tequila.

The Long Table Holiday menu is available for lunch and dinner at IDR 495,000++ per person with required one-day advance booking for 4 people. For an additional IDR 100.000++/person, guests can also enjoy one glass of Astrolabe Riesling, New Zealand, 2016.

Of course guests can still continue to visit The Jamu Bar, which is set upon the gallery’s first-floor terrace, overlooking the garden and picturesque Balinese temple. Here, you are invited to take in the scenes with a freshly prepared health elixirs, or perhaps enjoy an early evening tête-à-tête with some jamu-inspired cocktails. The boutique and jewellery showroom are open as usual for those looking to maybe purchase themselves, or someone special, an early Christmas present. What could be a more exquisite present than an original John Hardy?

John Hardy Boutique & Gallery Seminyak (IG: @johnhardybali)

Jl. Raya Petitenget, Kerobokan, Seminyak

+62 811 3811 8003

johnhardy.com