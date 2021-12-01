Since its humble beginnings in 1975, John Hardy has become one of the most globally successful jewellery brands to have come out of Bali, their popularity and reputation heard around the world as some of the world’s biggest A-List celebrities have graced their international campaigns. Founded by Canadian artist John Hardy, who was heavily inspired by Bali and its time-honoured jewellery-making traditions, the brand was established as an artisan collective committed to crafting one-of-a-kind jewellery and conserving the island’s rich heritage and culture.

For over 40 years, the artisans at John Hardy have dedicated their life’s work to creating handcrafted jewellery utilising techniques that have been passed down through the generations, using evaluated suppliers to guarantee both diamonds and gemstones follow the brand’s high ethical standards, as well as reclaimed silver and gold. The brand’s passion for crafting unique and meaningful jewellery resonates through its commitment to developing a sustainable future for both its artisans and clients.

The brand has always strived to make its business a champion for positive change by holding on to three core values: they are artisans who use age-old artisanal Balinese techniques that define their brand legacy; they are a community fuelled by the spirit of togetherness; they are a sustainable brand. And these three values can be seen implemented at their Workshop and Kapal Bamboo Boutique in Mambal.

The John Hardy Kapal Bamboo Boutique Experience

Nestled amidst the tranquil surroundings and lush greenery of Desa Mambal, 20 minutes away from Ubud, the John Hardy Kapal Bamboo Boutique is a unique retail experience housed in a one-of-a-kind architectural masterpiece of a structure, sustainably built entirely out of bamboo. An oasis on the outskirts of Bali’s creative and cultural hub, the boutique is a manifestation of the John Hardy way of life, taking inspiration from nature, ancient artistry and cultures, and celebrating a life well-lived. Constructed on a verdant 400-acre land, the Kapal Bamboo Boutique was built above the ground, therefore keeping the natural landscape untouched should the structure need to be removed one day.

Located adjacent to the boutique, you’ll find the original John Hardy workshop where around 700 artisans and designers work daily, showcasing their impeccable craftsmanship to create the brand’s stunning jewellery collections. At the workshop, you can witness the entire process of their jewellery-making, from designing to chain weaving, casting and finishing.





For visitors interested in learning John Hardy’s jewellery-making craftsmanship, Kapal Bamboo Boutique also hosts a jewellery masterclass that is available upon request. During the masterclass, you’ll work in tandem with John Hardy’s master artisans at the workshop and learn their complex craftsmanship first-hand as you customise your own piece of John Hardy jewellery.

Additionally, the boutique will host an archive tour beginning in December 2021, where guests will be able to explore all the archival pieces of the brand’s long heritage of handcrafted jewellery. Before the pandemic, guests were able to go on a workshop tour and witness what happens behind the scenes as the artisans put their skills to work, however, the workshop tour is currently put on hiatus for health and safety reasons.

For more information, please contact via WhatsApp at +62 811 385 2233 or email kapalbamboo@johnhardy.com

John Hardy Kapal Bamboo Boutique & Workshop at Mambal

Br. Baturning No. 1, Desa Mambal, Abiansemal

+62 361 469 888 | +62 811 385 2233 (WA)

kapalbamboo@johnhardy.com

johnhardy.com