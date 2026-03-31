Set against the limestone cliffs of Melasti Beach, White Rock Beach Club stands as one of southern Bali’s most expansive beachfront spots where leisure, celebration, and large-scale events come together in a coastal setting.

Spanning over 7,500 square metres, White Rock Beach Club pairs ocean views with layered spaces designed for everything, offering a dynamic environment shaped by both scale and versatility. 127 daybeds are spread across the property to lounge on, surrounding infinity pools that overlook the Indian Ocean, while multiple dining and bar areas keep things lively from day to night.

Beyond leisure, White Rock positions itself as a fully equipped events destination for guests and operators. A 1,000-square-metre outdoor multipurpose area opens up many possibilities, while the Seaside Lawn offers a flexible open-air venue ideal for concerts, festivals, and bespoke events. Meanwhile, larger celebrations can extend across it and the Rock Pool area, comfortably hosting up to 500 guests for a smooth progression from cocktail hour to after-party by the water.

For indoor options, the venue introduces the Party Suites and a sleek multifunction hall with floor-to-ceiling windows that accommodates up to 392 guests, making them suitable for private gatherings like conferences, birthdays, and weddings, set against the backdrop of the sea. Additional meeting rooms and a ballroom further add to the ability to host events of varying scales, all supported by audio-visual technologies and a dedicated butler service.

Accessibility remains a key advantage, with ample indoor and outdoor parking for over 150 vehicles and convenient access for buses, a rare feature for beachfront venues in Bali.

At White Rock Beach Club, scale does not come at the expense of atmosphere. Whether it’s a quiet afternoon by the pool, a sunset gathering, or a full-scale event under the open sky, the experience is defined by its setting, where the cliffs meet the ocean, and every moment is framed by Bali’s southern coastline.

For more information or reservations, please contact +62 812 3000 3001 or email [email protected] .

White Rock Beach Club

Pantai Melasti Uluwatu, Ungasan

+62 812 3000 3001

[email protected]

whiterockbali.com

@whiterockbeachclub