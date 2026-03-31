In Bali, food is never simply food. It is offering, memory, devotion, and daily ritual woven into the island’s rhythm. At Art Café by Bumbu Bali, this philosophy comes alive each Tuesday morning in a long-standing cooking class that feels less like a lesson and more like an initiation into Bali’s culinary soul.

Founded in 1997 by Chef-Owner Heinz von Holzen and his wife, Puji, under the umbrella of Bumbu Bali, the cooking class was born of a simple yet powerful intention: to preserve and promote authentic Balinese cuisine at a time when it was largely unknown to the outside world. Nearly three decades and more than 2,700 classes later, that mission remains unchanged. What has evolved is the format – now held exclusively on Tuesdays and limited to just eight participants, ensuring each guest receives thoughtful guidance and genuine hands-on involvement.

The morning starts early with pick-ups from Nusa Dua and Tanjung Benoa, followed by breakfast and an introduction to the foundations of Balinese cuisine. Here, rice is sacred, representing life itself. Spice pastes, known as base , form the backbone of countless dishes, blending shallots, garlic, turmeric, ginger, galangal, lemongrass, and chillies into complex layers of aroma and heat. Balinese cuisine is not subtle; it is expressive, vibrant, and deeply rooted in ritual.

Then, stepping into the purpose-built Spice Kitchen on the upper level of Art Café, the senses awaken instantly. The air is thick with the scent of freshly ground roots and herbs, turmeric stains stone mortars a deep marigold hue, shrimp paste adds earthy depth, while kaffir lime leaves release bright citrus oils at the slightest tear. It is intoxicating – an aromatic overture before the real symphony begins.

Guiding the experience is Chef Heinz himself, whose presence is equal parts mentor, storyteller, and culinary philosopher. Trained in Switzerland over five decades ago in classical French technique, he has spent nearly four decades living in Bali, immersing himself in village kitchens and documenting Indonesia’s culinary heritage through his cookbooks. His approach blends European discipline with Balinese soul – precise, yet deeply respectful of tradition.

But this is no ordinary recipe-following session. Drawing inspiration from culinary thinkers such as Heston Blumenthal and food scientist Harold McGee, Chef Heinz encourages curiosity. Discussions drift from the science of umami to age-old kitchen myths, from the famous question of what comes first, the chicken or the egg, to explaining why salting water when cooking vegetables isn’t always necessary. The class becomes as intellectually stimulating as it is sensorially rich.

Participants will prepare no fewer than twelve traditional dishes: fragrant Sate Lilit, delicate Pesan Be Pasih wrapped in banana leaf, rich Tum Bebek, comforting Siap Kalas, and the ever-essential Nasi Goreng. Spice pastes are ground both by hand and by machine, sambals are balanced to taste, and sauces are coaxed into silky harmony. It is labour, yes – but joyful, fragrant labour.

By early afternoon, the kitchen transforms into a communal dining space as plates of Nasi Campur arrive, showcasing the morning’s creations in colourful abundance. The shared meal feels ceremonial – not just tasting, but a celebration of effort and togetherness. In Bali, eating together is an act of harmony, and here, that spirit feels tangible.

Priced at USD 85 per person (plus tax and service), the experience concludes with a playful graduation as “Balinese Master Chef.” It is a light-hearted moment, yet one that marks something real: a deeper understanding of Bali’s culinary identity.

More than a class, this is cultural preservation in motion – a morning where spice becomes story, technique becomes tradition, and guests leave carrying not only recipes, but a renewed respect for the island’s living heritage.

For more information or reservations, please contact +62 813 5389 2518 or visit artcafebumbubali.com

Art Café by Bumbu Bali

Jl. Siligita No.101, Benoa

+62 813 5389 2518

@artcafebumbubali

artcafebumbubali.com