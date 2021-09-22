Building up the excitement for a Bali holiday, a group of Bali-based brands have come together to create an epic Bali getaway for two people, with a luxury villa, meals, experiences and more as part of the massive takeaway.

Organised by one of Asia-Pacifics’ leading luxury villa booking portal and management company, The Luxe Nomad, this Instagram-based giveaway competition aims to give one lucky winner, and their plus one, a truly memorable experience on the island of the gods.

Eden Residence, Bali, Managed by The Luxe Nomad

What does this giveaway include?

A Three-Day, Two-night stay at Eden Residence , a luxurious villa complex in Seminyak. The two-bedroom villa, managed by The Luxe Nomad, is all that you’d hope for on a Bali holiday: full staffed, complete with en-suite bedrooms, a private swimming pool and more.



, a luxurious villa complex in Seminyak. The two-bedroom villa, managed by The Luxe Nomad, is all that you’d hope for on a Bali holiday: full staffed, complete with en-suite bedrooms, a private swimming pool and more. Lunch at The Boujee Egg , and dinner at Lucy Lu . These two Canggu-based establishments are both run by Chef Bowdy Tolhopf. The former serves up ‘boujee’ egg rolls, breakfast burgers, brunch and even brunch cocktails during the day; whilst the latter presents a mixture of Sicilian and Korean cuisine on their menu. So alongside square pizzas you can also order dumplings, fusion creations and other comfort goods.



, and . These two Canggu-based establishments are both run by Chef Bowdy Tolhopf. The former serves up ‘boujee’ egg rolls, breakfast burgers, brunch and even brunch cocktails during the day; whilst the latter presents a mixture of Sicilian and Korean cuisine on their menu. So alongside square pizzas you can also order dumplings, fusion creations and other comfort goods. 2 sets of beachwear by Sands Beachwear , a look-good, feel-good and do-good brand born out of Bali. Their locally-produced collections are created responsibly with the community and environment in mind.



, a look-good, feel-good and do-good brand born out of Bali. Their locally-produced collections are created responsibly with the community and environment in mind. Wine set and a Winery Tour by Isola Wine , a winery in Bali producing wines using the strict Italian organic winemaking culture. They use Balinese and European grapes, and are the only winery to cultivate Italian grapes (Malvasia Nera) in Bali. Their winery is found in North Bali.



, a winery in Bali producing wines using the strict Italian organic winemaking culture. They use Balinese and European grapes, and are the only winery to cultivate Italian grapes (Malvasia Nera) in Bali. Their winery is found in North Bali. A photo session provided by Sweet Escape. Cherish this sweet escape to Bali with an organised photo session, helping you make this getaway more memorable than ever!



Cherish this sweet escape to Bali with an organised photo session, helping you make this getaway more memorable than ever! Scarves from TanahWari, a creative-economy company, bringing the spirit of historic sites, culture and fashion to the forefront.

All together the prizes above are valued at USD 2,500 or IDR 36,300,000!

The Boujee Egg

Isola Wines

Sweet Escape

How to enter the competition

To join you have to head over to Instagram and follow the appropriate steps. You have to:



(1) LIKE the Giveaway Post (below)

(2) TAG your plus one in the comments

(3) ENTER as many times as you’d like for more chances



Bonus entries if you:



(1) FOLLOW all of the accounts mentioned

(2) SHARE the post to your own Instagram Stories