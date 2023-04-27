Following the great success of its first two editions, W Bali – Seminyak is back with another round of Go Local, a special event that celebrates and embraces all things local. For this third edition, W Bali – Seminyak will be collaborating with Kebon Vintage, Bali’s most impressive vintage car museum.

Set to be held on Sunday, 30 April 2023, the event should excite partygoers on the island as Go Local will be bigger than ever. As the name suggests, the event will feature everything local, from food to entertainment.

Making his return for the third consecutive time is one of Indonesia’s most prominent DJs, producers, and composers – Dipha Barus. Renowned for his house music-infused beats, the acclaimed DJ will enliven the evening with his music and get you up and dancing the night away. Additionally, guests will get to sing along to the R&B and Soul tunes by Bali-based trio band, Soulfood.

The festivities will take off with W Bali’s talented resident DJs, Nanda and Wilson, followed by MuzeeQ, who will show off his Indonesian Rare Groove Vinyl Records spinning a combo of Psychedelic Funk, Soul and Rock.

“We are very delighted to bring back the third edition of our most-awaited event focusing on the local communities by putting the spotlight on the most talented Indonesian performers set to take the stage at W Bali – Seminyak and supporting small local businesses by giving them a platform to showcase their homemade products,” said Titus Rosier, General Manager of W Bali – Seminyak.

Embark on a night of leisure and pleasure with W Bali’s crowd-pleasing signature cocktails, while indulging nibbles from the delectable food stations at the WET deck. Savour the variety of local offerings, from Arak Bali to the selection of Balinese favourites including Balinese Pork Samsam Rice Bowl, Chicken Betutu Pizza, Lumpia Sanur, and more. Moreover, Go Local will showcase signature local snacks, food and drinks by UMKM (Small and Medium Enterprises) vendors, in support of local communities.

For this event, W Bali – Seminyak is proud to partner with Kebun Vintage, a vintage car museum. Founded by Mr. Jos Dharmawan, who first started the vintage car collection in a garden in East Bali. He finally turned his lifelong dream into reality when he established the museum with the hopes of sharing his passion for vintage cars and keeping Bali’s tourist attractions intriguing, unique and diverse. All of the classic vintage car collections will be displayed at W Bali’s main lobby during the event.

Go Local will be a fun-for-a-cause event, where a percentage of the proceeds will be donated to Yayasan Cahaya Mutiara Ubud, a local foundation established by and for people with disabilities.

A free entry event, the event will kick off at 5 PM until late. There is a minimum spend for sofa and daybed bookings.

For more information or reservations, please call +62 361 3000 106 or email bf.wbali@whotels.com

W Bali – Seminyak

Jl. Petitenget, Seminyak

+62 361 3000 106

bf.wbali@whotels.com

wbaliseminyak.com