The highly-celebrated Apéritif Restaurant in Ubud welcomes Michelin-starred Chef Arnaud Dunand Sauthier of Maison Dunand Bangkok on Tuesday, 2 May 2023. This unforgettable dining experience features a 7-course degustation, where the guest chef will showcase his refined and approach to French cuisine.

As one of Bali’s most opulent fine dining restaurants, Apéritif Bar & Restaurant welcomes patrons into its grand 1920’s inspired restaurant, nestled between a verdant rice field and majestic Ubud river valley. It is an exquisite venue, matched by the quality and finesse of its kitchen, helmed by Executive Chef Nic Vanderbeeken.

Normally, patrons are served a menu of global flavours with Indonesian influences, a testament to Chef Nic’s own culinary experience. On 2 May, however, Apéritif shall be host to the origins of fine dining: French haute cuisine.

Chef Arnaud Dunand Sauthier hails from the mountains of Savoie, France. Before starting his own restaurant,Chef Arnaud helmed Bangkok’s renowned Le Normandie from 2012, where he earned the establishment its first two-Michelin stars in the premier edition of Michelin Guide Bangkok in 2017 — stars which he maintained until his departure.

Now, at his own restaurant, Maison Dunand, Chef Arnaud presents a more personal menu, one that pays homage to the mountain cuisine of his home in the Savoie Region. His dishes bring warmth and soul to French fine dining, and follow the seasonality of ingredients with respects to the surrounding terroir.

Those joining for the special dinner at Apéritif Restaurant will be able to savour some of Chef Arnaud’s exquisite creations through a 7-course degustation menu featuring premium ingredients like Pertuis Asparagus, Brittany Mackerel, and Kaluga Caviar. Designed to be refined, Apéritif always adds to the experience by incorporating the classic European tradition of pre-dinner drinks and canapés.

Don’t miss this exclusive Michelin-guide dining experience and book your culinary escape in the beautiful colonial mansion of Apéritif. Dinner is priced at IDR 2,190,000++ for 7-course degustation, inclusive of welcome cocktail.

For reservations: +6281353266678 | res@aperitif.com | aperitif.com/events (Book Online)

Apéritif Restaurant and Bar

Jalan Lanyahan, Br Nagi, Ubud

+62 361 908 2777

aperitif.com