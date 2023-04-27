Get ready for a night of nostalgia as Grammy award-winning global superstar, Ne-Yo, is set to make his return to Indonesia in 2023. The R&B singer will make his first appearance in Bali as he takes to the stage in Jimbaran hotspot, Locca Sea House, on Sunday, 21 May 2023 from 3 PM onwards.

Opened in 2022, Locca Sea House is a tropical haven nestled in Jimbaran where local culture and arts are combined in an expansive sea house-inspired space. The venue boasts a new multisensory experience through its exquisite food and beverage programme and exceptional entertainment in a lively beachfront ambience, providing the perfect venue for Ne-Yo to perform his greatest hits (and some new ones).

The upcoming event will be Ne-Yo’s next stop on the Asian leg of the worldwide tour of his ninth studio album, Self Explanatory (2022), following his shows in Tokyo on 18 May 2023 at R3 Club Lounge and in Bangkok on 20 May 2023 at Bangkok Arena.

Before making a name for himself in the music industry, Ne-Yo was renowned for his songwriting prowess, penning many songs for other artists including singer Mario’s chart-topping 2004 hit single “Let Me Love You”. Ne-Yo then rose to global status with the launch of his solo career, releasing his debut studio alum In My Own Words in 2006. His debut album released many of his most popular singles that we all know to date, including “So Sick”, “Closer”, and “Miss Independent”.

Ne-Yo has also collaborated with several of the biggest artists in the world including Rihanna, Beyoncé, and Pitbull. Praised for his unquestionable talent in writing and performing both emotional ballads and upbeat dance tracks, Ne-Yo has become a respected figure in the world of R&B and Pop music with his smooth vocals, catchy beats and swaggy dance moves. A singer, songwriter, actor, dancer, and record producer, the multitalented artist has taken home three Grammy Awards, including Best Contemporary R&B Album for his 2008 album Because of You, Best Male R&B Vocal Performance for his 2009 single “Miss Independent”, and Best R&B Song for his songwriting credit on Jennifer Hudson’s 2009 song, “Spotlight”.

Be prepared to sing along and dance the night away as Ne-Yo lights up the stage with his extraordinary vocals and star power. The party will feature supporting local DJs, Yoga Yin, Geramar, and Goatee, who will crank up the vibes with their Hip-Hop and R&B tunes.

Tickets are now on sale, so grab them fast before they’re sold out! Pre-sale 1 tickets are available until 30 April 2023, priced at IDR 1,150,000++. Day Bed and VIP packages are available. To purchase your tickets, click here!



For more information, please contact via WhatsApp .

Locca Sea House

Jl. Jimbaran Hijau Segara, Tegal Wangi, Jimbaran

+62 812 6888 8681

@locca_bali

locca.co