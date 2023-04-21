Disciples Escoffier Indonesia has announced the highly anticipated Annual Gala Dinner of its Bali Chapter. This year’s exclusive Epicurean Gala Dinner (Le Diner d’Epicure) is set to take place at the Ubud institution, Mozaic Restaurant Gastronomique.

Set to be held on Friday, 5 May 2023 from 5.30pm onwards, the event will stick to the true values of Escoffier and showcase the best of local talent with a five-course tasting menu meticulously prepared under the watchful eye and expert guidance of Chef Chris Salans. Enclosed by lush greenery and an enchanting ambience, Mozaic is renowned for its magical location, making it the perfect venue to host a special event that celebrates five talented uprising Indonesian chefs in Bali’s culinary scene – and Le Diner d’Epicure promises to deliver exactly that.

Disciples Escoffier Indonesia is a culinary association that is dedicated to preserving the traditions of French cuisine and promoting culinary excellence. The event will feature Indonesian chefs, Bayu Retno Timur (Mandapa, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve), Ni Wayan Suweni (Mozaic Restaurant Gastronomique), I Wayan Sunjardana (Akar & Sardine), Arief Wicaksono (Woods), and Ni Putu Diana (Vincent Nigita Patisserie).

Each course has been carefully curated by Chef Chris Salans, incorporating the finest of sustainably and locally sourced produce. Chef Salans has played a pivotal role in elevating Bali’s culinary scene to new heights. Optional wine pairing will be available during the dinner, personally selected by Mozaic’s Wine Director, Cok Bagus Senajaya, to complement the flavours of each dish and elevate the dining experience. He has thoughtfully curated a variety of wines from across the globe, with a focus on showcasing the finest world wines.

Continuing the tradition of all Disciple Escoffier events, part of the proceeds will be donated to a charitable enterprise. This event’s chosen charitable organisation is the East Bali Poverty Project, which aids the housing, nourishment, and school needs of Bali’s most impoverished communities.

Le Diner d’Epicure event is priced at IDR 1,200,000++ for Members and IDR 1,500,000++ for Non-Members. Advanced booking is required and can be made directly here or by contacting Mozaic at +62 361 975 768 or via WhatsApp .

Mozaic Restaurant

Jl. Raya Sanggingan, Kedewatan, Ubud

+62 811 394 3288 (WA)

mozaic-bali.com