If you’re looking to get a frothy cold one in hand at a place where beer is king, respected and revered above all other drinks on the menu, then we’ve got the list for you. From microbreweries to beer gardens and classic pubs, we bring you hand-selected hotspots (or hop spots?) where the draught selection is plentiful and always pouring – bars in Bali serving up local craft beers and other favourites.

Theres a venue for everyone, whether you’re a real craft beer enthusiast, after a timeless Guinness, or indeed don’t mind what you have in hand, as long the pints are cold and the atmosphere is good.

Black Sand Brewery (Canggu)

Bali’s original microbrewery, Black Sand Brewery is without a doubt a pioneer for the island’s bar scene. Established in 2019 by Founder Mattia Di Bitonto, Black Sand made the ambitious promise to brew craft beers and serve it directly to their customers. A promise that they’ve delivered in spades.

Sandwiched between the busy Batu Bolong roadside and tranquil rice fields of Canggu, stands an industrial-styled beer garden that houses Indonesia’s first true craft brewery. Inside the red-bricked building that pays homage to the old breweries of the past, the long tap-lined bar stands in front of the stainless steel tanks filled with freshly brewed craft goodness. Hidden behind is where the magic happens, where Black Sand brews their own recipes of premium artisanal beers. The al-fresco space opens up to a beer garden space overlooking the rice fields, a real ‘backyard’ atmosphere that advocates laidback vibes where friends can gather and drink at their own pace.

Of course, the most important point when searching for bars in Bali, is the beer good? That’s a resounding yes, as is evident from the flock of returning customers who have been (almost spiritually) converted from the ‘bottle’ and onto the ‘taps’.

Black Sand’s own creations include a Kolsch (4.2% ABV, IBU: 15), a Bali-take on the German-style beer, refreshing with a hint of sweetness; a punchy Indian Pale Ale, or IPA (6.3% ABV, IBU: 35) with a tasty balance between malt and hop, and that classic IPA bitterness. Other staples include American Amber Ale (4.8% ABV, IBU:20), Margarita Sour (4.1% ABV, IBU: 10) and their newest brew, a Porter (4.6%, IBU: 29), a darker beer known for its smooth, creamy texture, with hints of coffee and cacao. The bar also serves up Island Brewing on tap, showcasing at least nine different brews.

Beyond the drinks, Black Sand Brewery was founded on the idea that beer is best enjoyed with good company. As such, the venue ensured to offer great food and entertainment to encapsulate the whole experience of camaraderie and friendship. You’ll find easy bites to share, like Brisket Tacos, Mac and Cheese Brisket Croquettes and Buffalo Corn Ribs, to heartier dishes including their whole Lamb Shank, Braised Ox Tail, Barramundi, BBQ Ribs and of course burger comforts like their Smashed Burger or Brisket Burger.

The brewery’s weekly specials keeps people coming too, including: Margarita Mondays, Pint-for-a-Pint Wednesdays, Friday Beers, Backyard Saturdays and Jukebox Sundays. The tasty craft beers may be the pull to Black Sand Brewery, but the vibes is definitely what keeps you there.

Open from 12pm to 12am everyday.

Jl. Pantai Batu Bolong, Canggu | @blacksandbrewery | blacksandbrewey.com

South+East Brewing Co. (Kerobokan)

Another beer garden serving up its own craft brew is South+East Brewing Co. Located in Kerobokan, with rice fields surrounding the breezy and open-air space, South+East Brewing Co. was created by the same group of Islands of Imagination (IOI), an Indonesian-born, small-batch craft beer, known for its range of artisanal approach as well as its fun and funky innovative flavours. You’ll find 24 different craft brews available at this cosy beer venue, one of the best collections for bars in Bali.

The name South+East comes from the fusion of its founders, a South African (South) and Indonesian (East), and this is expressed in the food served. Offering an array of small bites, big sharing platters, tasty mains and desserts, each section on the menu is split into the South / East offerings. Signatures like South African ‘Biltong in a Bowl’ (thinly sliced, dried cure beef), South African curry puffs, Beef Rendang Spring Rolls are found on the bites menu; whilst the classic Peri-Peri Chicken to Crispy Pork Belly on Rice can be found on the mains. Offering ultimate authenticity, the kitchen also serves up a classic Braai. South Africa’s answer to the barbecue, steaks, grilled pork belly, ‘boerewors’ (SA sausage) and more put to the flames.

As for the beers, as mentioned South+East Brewing Co. serves a whopping 24 varieties, many of which are the interesting creations of IOI, but this democratic drinking den also has other local crafts on tap — craft enthusiasts will have a great time tasting their way through the selection here (and yes, tasters are allowed).

You’ll find a Hoppy IPA (6.5% ABV, IBU: 25), the fruit Tropical Neipa (4.8% ABV, IBU: 30), a super refreshing Honey Kolsch (4.6% ABV, IBU: 26). The flavours get more interesting with the likes of Salacca Wheat Beer (4.1% ABV, IBU:5) with hints of snake fruit (salak); the Sour Sop Sour (3.5% ABV, IBU: 5) infused with soursop (sirsak); or the hearty Barrel Aged Stout (8% ABV, IBU:30) with burnt coconut and vanilla, aged in oak barrel. You’ll also find beers from Kura Kura, Black Sand Brewery, Island Brewing, and Lion Brewery on the menu.

Open from 12pm to 12am, with weekly events and promotions to enjoy.

Jl. Pengubengan Kauh, Kerobokan | @southeastbrewing | southeastbrewing.co

Shotgun Social (Sanur)

When Shotgun Social opened in 2020, it became a fast favourite in Sanur. With a sprawling space of 1400 sqm, the open-air restaurant and bar invites guests to sit bar-side or enjoy the grassy lawn at its centre.

Shotgun Social was the first venue in Sanur to really celebrate craft beers, making them a statement at the bar by presenting a line of fresh brews on tap, offered at different sizes — mini (45ml), small (330ml), larger (568ml), and growler (1,3L) — for the differing enthusiasm for beers. With the growth of local breweries, Shotgun Social serves up Kura Kura’s Island Ale and Easy Ale; Island Brewing’s Summer Pale Ale, Pilsner and Small Hazy; Black Sand’s Kölsch, and IOI’s Salaca Wheat, Tropical Neipa & Honey Kolsch.

Can’t make a decision? Don’t worry! You can have a taste of the different beers with Shotgun’s Beer Flight, which offers a choice of 3 beers or 5 beers with 45ml servings each.

Guests wanting to have a bite along with their beer can choose from the wide-ranging menu, offering range of flavours that merge Asian cuisine with international influences. From Thai curries to comforting Japanese ramen, to spicy Indian favourites to tantalising Mediterranean-inspired delights. Of course, nothing goes down better with beer than comfort foods and so you’ll find a tempting selection of pizzas and burgers to quench that craving. Shotgun Social is also popular with families, as their central grass areas features a playground, letting the young ones enjoy the space as their parents enjoy the food and drink!

Shotgun Social is open daily from 9am to 11pm.

Jl. Pantai Sindhu No.11, Sanur | @shotgunsocial.bali | shotgunsocialbali.com

Gracie Kelly’s Irish Pub (Kuta)

Found in the vibrant heart of Kuta, Gracie Kelly’s is an authentic Irish Pub that has long been a popular destination for the nostalgic types missing that classic, Old World drinking den – a unique offer for bars in Bali. Though a part of the Bali Dynasty Resort, Gracie Kelly’s relocated to a new street-front venue on Jalan Kartika Plaza, with a brand new look and fee, but the same old beer!

The venue’s exterior design draws inspiration from a classic Irish tower, adorned with a unique steeple and large ornate windows, while the exposed red brickwork and semi-industrial elements add a contemporary touch. Much larger in size, the relocated venue still retains the original pub’s quirky features and decorative accents that have appealed to guests over the years. The multi-storey venue features an outdoor terrace, an extended bar, and a wood-panelled stage.

Of course, it wouldn’t be a legit Irish bar without Irish beers and at Gracie Kelly’s patrons can enjoy pints of Guinness and Kilkenny available on tap. Yes, that’s right the smooth and silky taste of a draught Guinness, with creamy froth and all. Not many bars in Bali serve this black gold and this alone is a reason to pay Gracie Kelly’s a visit for any (real!) beer lover.

Adding to the authenticity, patrons can also enjoy Irish bites from Beef & Guinness Pie, Mammy Kelly’s Fish & Chips, and Bangers & Mash. Also, classic pub games including pool tables and electronic darts complete the look.

Gracie Kelly’s Irish Pub is open daily from 12pm until late.

Jl. Kartika Plaza, Kuta | @graciekellysbali | graciekellysirishpub.com

Ape Club (Uluwatu)

Beer connoisseurs on the island can discover a brand-new gastro brewery in Bali’s southern peninsula as Ape Club opens in Uluwatu. Opened only recently, on 2 September 2023, this new establishment welcomes guests to a library of exquisite cuisine, craft-brewed beer and lively entertainment.

Resting on a sprawling 3,000 sqm space, Ape Club brings an innovative dining and drinking concept to the area. Together with the grand opening, Ape Club also unveils its original craft beers available on tap, offering four varieties including Nusa Blonde, Bored Hazy, ULU IPA, and Sunset Ale, each with its distinct profile that caters to different palates. These artisanal brews are meticulously crafted in the brand’s own brewery located in Mengwi, Bali, with plans to introduce more varieties in the future, giving a unique offering at one of the most spacious bars in Bali!

Additionally, guests can also indulge in a variety of craft cocktails, imported wines and signature Ape drinks. Guests can also savour the tantalising range of dishes inspired by South American flavours and international classics, meticulously curated by Mexican-born Chef Mauricio Barreto.

In addition to the beer varieties and culinary offerings, guests will be treated to a series of entertainment programmes including local and international DJs, live bands, and an array of workshops.

Ape Club is open daily from 11am until midnight.

Jl. Labuansait No.234, Pecatu | @apeclubbali | apeclub.com

JL Legends (Berawa)

If you’re both a sports and beer fan then JL LEGENDS is the place for you. Located within Tamora Square, amidst the bustling Berawa neighbourhood, JL LEGENDS is an upscale brewery bar and kitchen that is devoted to sports and fun, an upscale pub-style experience out of the bars in Bali.

The venue screens various matches and competitions every day, covering all the events in the sports calendar courtesy of its 18 large screens and 7 different sources of content. JL LEGENDS screens all the regular AFL, Rugby, UFC and Football matches as well as other sports events that are requested by patrons.

The large venue features both an indoor and garden that accommodates more than 120 seats and an extensive bar area, providing the perfect venue to hang out with family and friends over delicious food, craft beers and cocktails in a comfortable environment. Serving patrons from mornings to late evenings, the restaurants presents a wide-ranging menu that has been meticulously designed to mirror the values of diverse flavours from across the world, featuring Mediterranean and Asian cuisines, as well as small plates and sharing platters to enjoy together with your group.

JL LEGENDS offers an extensive draught beer selection with more than 8 beers on tap available in small and large pints, including Kura Kura’s Island Ale and Easy Ale, Island Brewing’s Summer Pale Ale and Pilsner, Heineken, San Miguel, Bintang, and a rotating Beer of the Month. They also have a collection of beers by the bottle, hard seltzer, and cider as well as a library of signature and classic cocktails with a twist, and enticing promo deals for guests to enjoy.

Offering a roundup of fun weekly entertainment, JL LEGENDS hosts daily events that attract plenty of regular customers, including Pool Tournaments, Bingo Night, Live Music, Quiz Nights, Lady’s Night, Friday DJ Night, Saturday Barbecue and Sunday Roast. A lively list of entertainment at one of the more easygoing bars in Bali.

JL LEGENDS is open Monday to Saturday from 12pm to 2am and Sunday from 9am to 2am.

Tamora Square, Jalan Pantai Berawa | @jllegends.bali | jllegends.com