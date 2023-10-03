Bali’s original microbrewery, Black Sand Brewery is without a doubt a pioneer for the island’s bar scene. Established in 2019 by Founder Mattia Di Bitonto, Black Sand made the ambitious promise to brew craft beers and serve it directly to their customers. A promise that they’ve delivered in spades.

Sandwiched between the busy Batu Bolong roadside and tranquil rice fields of Canggu, stands an industrial-styled beer garden that houses Indonesia’s first true craft brewery. Inside the red-bricked building that pays homage to the old breweries of the past, the long tap-lined bar stands in front of the stainless steel tanks filled with freshly brewed craft goodness.

Hidden behind is where the magic happens, where Black Sand brews their own recipes of premium artisanal beers. The al-fresco space opens up to a beer garden space overlooking the rice fields, a real ‘backyard’ atmosphere that advocates laid-back vibes where friends can gather and drink at their own pace.

Of course, the most important point, is the beer good? That’s a resounding yes, as is evident from the flock of returning customers who have been (almost spiritually) converted from the ‘bottle’ and onto the ‘taps’.

Black Sand’s own creations include a Kolsch (4.2% ABV, IBU: 15), a Bali-take on the German-style beer, refreshing with a hint of sweetness; a punchy Indian Pale Ale, or IPA (6.3% ABV, IBU: 35) with a tasty balance between malt and hop, and that classic IPA bitterness. Other staples include American Amber Ale (4.8% ABV, IBU:20), Margarita Sour (4.1% ABV, IBU: 10) and their newest brew, a Porter (4.6%, IBU: 29), a darker beer known for its smooth, creamy texture, with hints of coffee and cacao. The bar also serves up Island Brewing on tap, showcasing at least nine different brews.

Beyond the drinks, Black Sand Brewery was founded on the idea that beer is best enjoyed with good company. As such, the venue ensured to offer great food and entertainment to encapsulate the whole experience of camaraderie and friendship. You’ll find easy bites to share, like Brisket Tacos, Mac and Cheese Brisket Croquettes and Buffalo Corn Ribs, to heartier dishes including their whole Lamb Shank, Braised Ox Tail, Barramundi, BBQ Ribs and of course burger comforts like their Smashed Burger or Brisket Burger.

The brewery’s weekly specials keep people coming too, including: Margarita Mondays, Pint-for-a-Pint Wednesdays, Friday Beers, Backyard Saturdays and Jukebox Sundays. The tasty craft beers may be the pull to Black Sand Brewery, but the vibes are definitely what keeps you there.

Open from 12pm to 12am everyday.

Jl. Pantai Batu Bolong, Canggu

@blacksandbrewery

blacksandbrewey.com